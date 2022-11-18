Neat ‘75 Triumph Trident T160 With Matching Numbers and 850cc Displacement Is a Real Charm

It comes from a time when the British motorcycling industry was basically on life support – a piece of history from the turbulent Norton Villiers Triumph days.
This 1975 Triumph Trident T160 came into the latest owner’s possession all the way back in 2004, sporting then-fresh paintwork over its fuel chamber. Many years later, the English relic was subjected to a well-deserved makeover that saw its front wheel fitted with stainless-steel spokes and semi-floating aftermarket brake discs.
A drilled rotor can be spotted out back, while the motorcycle’s 35 mm (1.4-inch) telescopic forks make use of progressive springs. All these upgrades are fantastic, for sure, but what’s infinitely more intriguing is the work performed in the powertrain department. For starters, the T160’ss air-cooled triple is no longer a 741cc unit, because it’s been bored out to 850cc as of 2019.
Optimized oil flow is made possible thanks to a drilled crankshaft and a premium pump from L.P. Williams’ catalog. A TriSpark ignition system, higher-spec clutch componentry, and a Megacycle cam also make an appearance, along with aftermarket exhaust pipework, a modern AGM battery, and fresher Amal carburetors.
The whole ordeal was rewired in 2010, and a new drive chain has been installed in 2016. We don’t know this Trident’s total mileage nor how much power it can produce following the aforementioned tweaks, but what we can tell you is that its triple-cylinder mill was once capable of producing 58 hp at 7,250 rpm.
Making its way to the rear hoop via a five-speed transmission, the engine’s power could result in speeds of up to 115 mph (185 kph). As the essentials have now been covered, we’ll have you know this numbers-matching ‘75 MY Trident T160 could be yours to enjoy!
As you’re reading these very words, the classic head-turner we’ve just looked at is being auctioned off on Bring a Trailer. A total of six bids have been submitted thus far, and the highest of them amounts to eleven grand for the time being. Should you be feeling tempted to best that, make sure you do so within the next 24 hours or so, because the auction will end on November 19.
