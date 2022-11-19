You Could Have This Verde Scuro Ferrari Dino 206 GT in Exchange for Half a Million

Ferrari built around 150 Dino 206 GTs during the nine-month production run between 1968 and 1969, with this example being one of the rare ones to feature the “Verde Scuro” (20-G-186) paintwork.
Apparently, only 7 units out of the entire production run were painted this way. Unfortunately, it’s not the paint it left the factory with, as the car was repainted in red in 1975, then gave its original color a second chance in 2017.
As Ferrari’s first mid-engine road car, this two-seater is powered by a 2.0-liter quad-cam V6 that’s paired with a five-speed manual transaxle. Brand new, the Fiat-made engine would produce 177 hp (179 ps) and propel the car toward a top speed of 146 mph (235 km/h), although this car features a 168 mph (270 km/h) speedometer.
The 14″ magnesium alloy Cromodora wheels feature Dino-branded three-eared knock-offs, 205/70 Michelin XWX tires, and ventilated disc brakes. The future owner will find a matching spare wheel and tire in the front compartment.
The interior features black vinyl bucket seats with gray cloth inserts, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, and Veglia Borletti instrumentation. In September this year, the trim on the A-pillars and door panels was replaced.
Having traveled 75,803 km (47,102 miles) so far, Chassis 00210 here still has a lot of places to go, but it’ll have to reach a new owner first.
Located in Waltham, Massachusetts, this 206 GT has gathered 15 bids, with the highest being $530,206 at the time of writing. Whether that price will go higher remains to be seen in the less than four days left for this Bring a Trailer auction.
As a closing note, Sports Car International placed the Ferrari Dino series in the 6th place in their list of top cars of the 70s, so it’s no wonder that this 206 GT can bring its seller over half a million dollars.
