First U.S.-Spec 1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS Out and About Again, Hoping to Sell

Back in December last year, a very special 1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS surfaced on the pre-owned market but failed to sell despite the $255,000 bid for it back then. Now it’s out in the open again, and with several hours remaining in the new bidding process, the tally is a bit higher this time.
What you’re looking at is allegedly the first Dino 246 GTS made for the American market. It is said to have reached American shores in the 1970s, landing in Reno, Nevada. Since then, it moved from owner to owner, traveling on the roads of California, Colorado, and Arizona, until the odometer ended up showing 48,000 miles (77,200 km).
Some of those miles were well spent, though, as this car is the recipient of several awards, including best-in-class in 2000 in Newport Beach, California.
Sporting the 0009605 markings on the engine block, the silver over blue leather machine packs the rebuilt, matching numbers powertrain, a 2.4-liter V6 linked to a five-speed manual transmission.
The car is not exactly as it was when it rolled off the assembly line. The removable roof panel, for instance, was painted to match the Argento Auteuil Metallizzato on the body, higher-capacity cooling fans were added, as was an aftermarket ignition module. On the outside, the Ferrari sports U.S. lighting with side markers and recessed front turn signals but European-style turn signal lenses at the rear.
The car is equipped with creature comforts like power windows and a Pioneer cassette deck, and it is up for grabs complete with a set of owner’s manuals, a tool kit, removed smog components, and a clean Colorado title.
At the time of writing, with about six hours left in the bidding process, the highest sum someone is willing to offer is $288,360. It’s not clear if that meets the reserve set by the seller, but it sure is higher than what was offered last time for this 246 GTS.
