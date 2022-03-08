This 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GT Features Numbers-Matching Everything

From 1969 through 1974, the Prancing Horse of Maranello produced just over 3,700 examples of the Dino 246. Refurbished from 2011 through 2014 at great expense, the berlinetta we’re covering today pairs a numbers-matching V6 engine with a numbers-matching transaxle.
Chassis 04570 was completed in January 1973, then shipped to the United States in February 1973 through Bill Harrah’s Modern Classic Motors. The following year, it was acquired through a Portland-based retailer by a certain Jack R. Brace who eventually sold the car to Hector A. Escamilla in 1977.
Back then, it showed 18,600 miles (29,934 kilometers) on the clock. Texas-based classic car specialist DriverSource purchased the vehicle in 2011 with 30,043 miles (48,350 kilometers), then sold it to a gentleman in Vancouver who restored this fabulous Dino at Bob Smith Coachworks of Gainesville.
No fewer than $273,835 were spent from October 2021 through April 2014 to bring this blast from the past to its former glory, which is way more than the car’s original retail price adjusted for inflation. Finally, DriverSource reacquired this Dino last year with only 30,465 miles (49,029 kilometers).
Offered on Bring a Trailer with the manufacturer’s literature, tools, jack, as well as a binder of historical documentation and receipts, this mid-engined thriller was originally finished in Blu Dino Metallizzato. Repainted black under current ownership, the Carrozzeria Scaglietti-bodied sports car is rocking tan leather upholstery on the seats, door panels, and rear bulkhead.
Titled as a 1974 model, the Dino 246 GT in the featured clip brings the point home with color-matching carpets, a 1972-dated seatbelt tag, a Voxson eight-track stereo, air conditioning, power windows, a leather-rimmed steering wheel, and Veglia Borletti gauges that include a 170-mph speedo.
Don’t, however, be fooled by it. Ferrari quotes 235 kilometers per hour on full song, which converts to 146 miles per hour. Riding on 205/70 tires mounted on 14-inch wheels that feature Dino-branded caps, this piece of art currently stands on a high bid of $385,000 with 13 days left on the ticker.
