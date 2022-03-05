Antonio Brown Bumps Ferrari 488 Spider into Curb, Car Dealer Says "It's Only a Ferrari"

Antonio Brown is all about the good lifestyle, and he wants you to know it. But, sometimes, things don’t go as expected, and the NFL star crashed the Ferrari 488 Pista Spider into a curb. The dealer’s reaction? “It’s only a Ferrari.”
Just a couple of days ago, Antonio Brown shared several short videos on his way to a private jet, behind the wheel of his Lamborghini Huracan Spyder. He strutted in style to the aircraft, and gave us a tour of the interior, before lying down on one of the divans that turned into a bed.
After landing, a white Ferrari 488 Spider was awaiting for him, and he hopped behind the wheel and drove away.
But the NFL star had quite an incident with the supercar while leaving Craig’s in Los Angeles on Thursday night. As he hopped in the driver’s seat, while wearing a signature black ski mask that could’ve obstructed his view. So, instead of reversing, Brown must’ve forgotten to take it out of drive, and he crashed its bumper into the curb.
It might’ve been the black mask, or the fact that he was surrounded by paparazzi, but Antonio managed to drive off without giving it a second thought.
The 488 Spider comes with a newly developed 3.9-liter V8 engine with two turbochargers, which sends power to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission, and delivers 661 horsepower (670 ps) at 8,000 rpm, and a maximum torque of 561 lb-ft (760 Nm). It’s able to sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3 seconds, with a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph).
And it’s really not a big deal, according to his car dealer, either. Talking to TMZ, the owner of Shuki International shared that the car is in good condition, and it’s not an issue, because “if there were an issue, we’d get a new car, it’s only a Ferrari.”
