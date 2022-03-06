Liberty Walk's Ferrari 458 Italia Looks Like a Race Car, Until You Step Foot Inside

Undoubtedly, Liberty Walk’s projects are a bit over-the-top, and most of them follow a very similar recipe when it comes to the upgrades. As a result, some enthusiasts would rather stay away from them altogether, and we can understand why.
However, understanding why is one thing, and agreeing to it is a different topic, and as far as this writer is concerned anyway, the vehicles tuned by Liberty Walk do seem very appealing. One of their latest proposals falls in this category too, and it looks like something a kid would draw.
Sporting a white finish, bedecked by black accents, and the typical decals, this Ferrari 458 Italia has embraced its flashier side with the body kit signed by the company based in the Land of the Rising Sun. Made of FRP, it includes front, side, and rear extensions, additional vents, and new bumpers. The fenders are way fatter than usual, the diffuser has gone down the aggressive route, and the big wing gives it a race car flair.
The Italian supercar rides on 20-inch wheels made by Forgiato and features an air suspension that can lift and lower the entire body at the push of a button. An aftermarket exhaust system is part of the makeover, together with something that is not usually on the menu at Liberty Walk: a custom interior.
Reupholstered in beige leather and black suede, the cockpit has nothing in common with the crazy exterior, as it seems to be very cozy. The multi-function steering wheel, complete with the famous drive mode selector, soldiers on without any modifications, and so does almost everything else.
In case you forgot, the 458 Italia packs a naturally aspirated 4.5-liter V8 engine, with 562 hp (570 ps / 419 kW) and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) of torque. It is mated to a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, rocketing the supercar to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.4 seconds and a maximum speed exceeding 202 mph (325 kph).
