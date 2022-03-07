New Ferrari 296 GTB Takes Acceleration Test to Prove It's a Proper Supercar

Right before the Prancing Horse of Maranello unveiled the 296 series, many people weren’t exactly convinced that a plug-in V6 powertrain would be good enough. The naysayers were promptly silenced last June when Ferrari took the veils off their six-cylinder supercar with 819 hp.
The biggest criticism that one may highlight is the V6 powerplant’s exhaust sound, which is understandable when compared to the automaker’s V8 and V12 mills. But on the other hand, this wide-angle V6 sounds mighty good compared to six-cylinder lumps arranged in a V from other automakers, including the Nettuno that Maserati premiered in the new MC20 supercar.
Thanks to Motorsport Magazine, the naysayers can also see for themselves how easy the 296 accelerates to 290 kilometers per hour (180 miles per hour) from a standstill. In perfect conditions, Ferrari quotes 2.9 seconds to 100 kph (62 mph) and 7.3 seconds to 200 kph (124 mph). The featured video also reveals a tiny bit of wheel spin from first to second, which is only natural for a rear-driven Fezza with the traction control system turned completely off.
Capable of more than 330 kilometers per hour (205 miles per hour) on full song, the 296 can be improved in the corners if you specify a performance-oriented package. The so-called Assetto Fiorano specification includes motorsport-derived shock absorbers from Multimatic, high-downforce appendages on the front bumper, a Lexan rear window, and lots of carbon fiber to bring the curb weight down by around 15 kilograms (33 pounds).
Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R high-performance tires also need to be mentioned, along with a 250 Le Mans-inspired livery that can be ordered exclusively with the Assetto Fiorano package. What’s more, owners of the 296 GTB can also opt for an extended maintenance program that covers regular maintenance for the first seven years of the V6-powered supercar.
