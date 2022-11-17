Singer Jay Kay's 1968 Mercedes-Benz 600 Is Up for Grabs

Jay Kay, the well-known vocalist of British funk and acid jazz band Jamiroquai, is a passionate car collector and his garage houses both modern marvels and classic beauties. If you’ve been enjoying his music and perhaps share the same exquisite taste in cars, here’s your chance to own one of his ex-Mercedes examples.
A 1968 Mercedes-Benz 600 that used to belong to the singer is now listed for sale on Bring a Trailer, with only one day left to bid.
The Mercedes-Benz 600 was introduced in 1963 as a competitor for the British-designed Rolls-Royce and the American Lincoln Continental, and it quickly gained popularity among the rich and powerful of the planet, including celebrities, heads of state, and even kings.
Intended to be the most technologically advanced ultra-luxurious vehicle in the world, the Mercedes-Benz 600 was fitted with the most complex hydraulic systems on a production car at that time and featured a pneumatic self-leveling suspension system.
In terms of power, the beating heart of the luxury car is a 6.3-liter Mercedes M100 V8 engine delivering 247 hp (250 ps) and 371 lb-ft (503 Nm) of torque.
The 1968 Mercedes-Benz 600 example in question here is a short-wheelbase version that was initially delivered to Royal Elysees of Paris, France. Later in its life, the car got into the hands of Jamiroquai singer Jay Kay. The selling dealer purchased it in 2021.
The sedan boasts black livery paired with a lavish, natural leather interior fit for kings and queens and rides on steel 15″ wheels wrapped in Hankook Optimo H714 narrow-whitewall tires.
The cabin also features real wood paneling, a thick carpet under foot, air-conditioning with separate front and rear controls, as well as a minibar hidden in the center console.
Ex-Jay Kay’s Mercedes-Benz 600 is now up for grabs out of Naarden, Netherlands, and is offered with just 46,600 miles (75,000 kilometers) on the clock.
With an estimated fortune of about $47 million, Jay Kay is known to not hold back when it comes to his garage, which numbers almost 50 cars. Some noteworthy models include a 1950s Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, Lamborghini Miura SV, Aston Martin DB6 Mark 1 Volante, Fiat 1000 Abarth, and Maserati A6G/54.
