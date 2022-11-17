Digital Third-Gen Fiat Uno Makes Cogent Case for an ICE(d) Jeep Avenger Sibling

Fiat has just announced the U.S. market return of the fabled 500 nameplate, with an EV twist. Also, with a trio of bespoke units designed in collaboration with the fashion icons of Armani, Bvlgari, and Kartell, for that matter.
The 2022 LA Auto Show (November 18-27) is just about to kick off and of course, all carmakers are seeking to attract the spotlight on their side of the model premiere’s red carpet. And with Fiat having nothing to show for it other than a promise that new Fiat 500e deliveries will commence during the first quarter of 2024 (!), those unique fashionista takes on the matter were more than spot on.
But the same can be said across the virtual realm, where Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based digital artist known as KDesign AG on social media, has decided to have yet another CGI go at imagining an all-new Fiat Uno generation. So, in case anyone missed his first version of a third Uno iteration, here is a fresh one that also comes with its own set of hypothetical twists.
Firstly, the imagined Fiat Uno is no supermini anymore, unlike the first generation (produced between 1983 and 2014, depending on various regions) or the second iteration, which has been around since 2010 – including sporting some neat crossover tendencies. According to the author’s CGI vision, this could also serve as the basis for a potential Uno-Panda mix because the model would evolve into a subcompact crossover lifestyle.
Secondly, this new Fiat Uno is based on the fresh Jeep Avenger platform, which is a European-focused (plus Japan and South Korea) entry-level EV into the Jeep fold that will slot below the current Renegade. But the Fiat Uno also sports a Turbo 200 badge, making it a valiant, sporty ICE hero. This is not surprising, in the end, since the Avenger will also be offered a 1.2-liter turbo engine later.
But the same can be said across the virtual realm, where Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based digital artist known as KDesign AG on social media, has decided to have yet another CGI go at imagining an all-new Fiat Uno generation. So, in case anyone missed his first version of a third Uno iteration, here is a fresh one that also comes with its own set of hypothetical twists.
Firstly, the imagined Fiat Uno is no supermini anymore, unlike the first generation (produced between 1983 and 2014, depending on various regions) or the second iteration, which has been around since 2010 – including sporting some neat crossover tendencies. According to the author’s CGI vision, this could also serve as the basis for a potential Uno-Panda mix because the model would evolve into a subcompact crossover lifestyle.
Secondly, this new Fiat Uno is based on the fresh Jeep Avenger platform, which is a European-focused (plus Japan and South Korea) entry-level EV into the Jeep fold that will slot below the current Renegade. But the Fiat Uno also sports a Turbo 200 badge, making it a valiant, sporty ICE hero. This is not surprising, in the end, since the Avenger will also be offered a 1.2-liter turbo engine later.