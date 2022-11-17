Virtually Quirky Toyota bZ4X Design Idea Features Aerodisc and Forged Carbon Parts

Toyota is busy with the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show over in the real world. But that does not matter too much, as it cannot rest in the virtual automotive realm, either.
There is a Toyota bZ (that stands for the maker’s ‘beyond Zero’ full EV strategy) compact SUV concept under the spotlight in California, further signaling the intention to expand the series by the automaker. Especially now that its bZ4X issues have been cleared and the electric CUV is back on sale.
Plus, let us not forget about the all-new fifth-generation Toyota Prius, a ‘Hybrid Reborn’ that has already made big converts among the influential virtual automotive artists – enough for one of them to imagine a GR86 facelift with Prius DNA and a thoroughly slammed widebody extreme aero atmosphere. Now, it’s time for additional, digital bZ shenanigans.
And again, we are now dealing with a big name from the CGI game. That would be Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, who is also the Head Designer at the outrageously notorious West Coast Customs. His fans know very well of the pixel master’s passion for JDM-style builds, and he is not afraid to tap into his inner, creative soul, no matter how quirky the base subject is.
Or, in this case, it’s the oddness of the design that attracted him in the first place. So, meet Musa’s take on the battery-powered Toyota bZ4X, who loves the “graphic break-up” elements of the OEM version but also thinks that some ritzy forged carbon fiber elements will deliver the ultimate, “edgy look.” Complete with a nice set of (Rotiform) Aerodiscs, of course, to further support the posh, crimson-and-black CGI case made here.
As for powertrain details, there are none. But does anyone really need them when the Toyota bZ4X EV crossover SUV would stand in any crowd in a heartbeat?
