Official: Fiat 500e Set to Make U.S. Return in 2024

However, with new California rules that will require the sale of zero emission vehicles instead of gas-powered ones, Fiat will return the 500e to the market most likely in the form of the updated model that was introduced in Europe two years ago.
As part of that earlier introduction, Fiat commissioned three designer versions from Giorgio Armani, Kartell and Bvlgari. These three vehicles were brought to LA as part of the announcement.
While Fiat didn’t announce specifications or pricing of the new U.S. production model, which it plans to reveal at next year’s LA Show, we do know that the upgraded European 500e is slightly larger and offers two different battery packs and electric motors.
The 500e on sale in Europe rides on a 91.4-inch wheelbase, up three-quarters of an inch over the previous model and it’s also about two-and-a-half inches wider and longer than the previous generation. Fiat also introduced a 3+1 version with rear hinged panels behind the front door to allow easier rear seat access to complement the coupe and convertible models.
kWh battery providing a range of 84 miles. A step-up model with a 117-horsepower electric motor and 42-kWh battery pack offers about 150 miles (241 km) of range.
LA showgoers will be able to kick the tires on the three unique electric 500s. The 500 Giorgio Armani convertible features laser-etched sheet metal that gives it the appearance of fabric and creates a two-tone effect in a gray/green silk hue. The fashion designer’s GA logo is used as a design element in the wheels and the white softtop. The interior is upholstered in Poltrona Frau leather and features open-pore wood accents with thin aluminum inlays.
The 500e Kartell, which was designed by one of Italy’s leading industrial design firms, focuses on using sustainable plastics. Starting with a “monobloc” approach to the exterior design, all components whether made of metal, glass, rubber, plastic and fabric are painted or tinted with the same color: Kartell blue.
The bodywork is finished in a mirror-effect in the hue using an environmentally friendly chrome paint. Badging is made of sandblasted polycarbonate to give a 3D effect. Recycled polycarbonate is used in the projector beam headlamps, the front grille, and on the wheel and mirror caps. Brighter interior colors are used on the recycled polypropylene and polyester textiles to upholster the seats and finish off other cabin surfaces.
Inside the dash is covered with material that recalls past Bvlgari silk scarves. The seats are upholstered in leather with a “Diva” pattern embroidery, gold trim and silk scarf inserts. At the center of the steering wheel is a detachable brooch containing three stones (amethyst, topaz and citrine) handcrafted by the master goldsmiths at Bvlgari.
As part of that earlier introduction, Fiat commissioned three designer versions from Giorgio Armani, Kartell and Bvlgari. These three vehicles were brought to LA as part of the announcement.
While Fiat didn’t announce specifications or pricing of the new U.S. production model, which it plans to reveal at next year’s LA Show, we do know that the upgraded European 500e is slightly larger and offers two different battery packs and electric motors.
The 500e on sale in Europe rides on a 91.4-inch wheelbase, up three-quarters of an inch over the previous model and it’s also about two-and-a-half inches wider and longer than the previous generation. Fiat also introduced a 3+1 version with rear hinged panels behind the front door to allow easier rear seat access to complement the coupe and convertible models.
kWh battery providing a range of 84 miles. A step-up model with a 117-horsepower electric motor and 42-kWh battery pack offers about 150 miles (241 km) of range.
LA showgoers will be able to kick the tires on the three unique electric 500s. The 500 Giorgio Armani convertible features laser-etched sheet metal that gives it the appearance of fabric and creates a two-tone effect in a gray/green silk hue. The fashion designer’s GA logo is used as a design element in the wheels and the white softtop. The interior is upholstered in Poltrona Frau leather and features open-pore wood accents with thin aluminum inlays.
The 500e Kartell, which was designed by one of Italy’s leading industrial design firms, focuses on using sustainable plastics. Starting with a “monobloc” approach to the exterior design, all components whether made of metal, glass, rubber, plastic and fabric are painted or tinted with the same color: Kartell blue.
The bodywork is finished in a mirror-effect in the hue using an environmentally friendly chrome paint. Badging is made of sandblasted polycarbonate to give a 3D effect. Recycled polycarbonate is used in the projector beam headlamps, the front grille, and on the wheel and mirror caps. Brighter interior colors are used on the recycled polypropylene and polyester textiles to upholster the seats and finish off other cabin surfaces.
Inside the dash is covered with material that recalls past Bvlgari silk scarves. The seats are upholstered in leather with a “Diva” pattern embroidery, gold trim and silk scarf inserts. At the center of the steering wheel is a detachable brooch containing three stones (amethyst, topaz and citrine) handcrafted by the master goldsmiths at Bvlgari.