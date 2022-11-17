Official: Fiat 500e Set to Make U.S. Return in 2024

Fiat will be bringing back its diminutive 500e battery electric hatchback in the first quarter of 2024, the brand announced at the Los Angeles International Auto Show. It previously sold the tiny electric from 2013 to 2019, primarily to generate much-needed EV and fuel economy credits. Sales were limited to just a few states and the vehicle never sold in great numbers due to its limited 84-mile (135 km) range from its 24.7 kWh battery pack.