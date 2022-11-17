Digital Toyota GR86 Refresh Employs Prius DNA While Also Rocking an Extreme Attitude

Toyota just premiered the all-new, fifth-generation Prius as the ‘Hybrid Reborn’ with a sleeker design, a cooler interior, better comfort, and driving performance, plus a couple of feisty powertrain options.
We still do not know almost anything about the base 1.8-liter Series Parallel Hybrid (HEV) model. And it will not even matter to some, as Europe (for example) is only getting the 2.0-liter plug-in hybrid. But even those customers who will gain access to both versions might be impressed by the new power outputs of 193 and 220 horsepower.
Other fans, on the other hand, might be more in tune with the sleek new front-end design – both in the real world as well as across the virtual realm. Take influential automotive digital artist Jon Sibal, better known as jonsibal on social media, as another example. The pixel master took quick notice of the recent Prius introduction and suddenly decided that its new visage might fit like wonder on a favorite Toyota model, the little (yet feisty) GR86, aka Subaru BRZ’s sibling.
Well, from the sole POV the CGI expert presented, the Toyota GR86 with a Prius face looks spot on. I would have taken a chance to say it’s even spectacular, but I am afraid that my eyes, heart, soul, and (acceleration) trigger foot were more than subtly influenced by the rest of the CGI attire.
After all, anyone can easily notice this Toyota GR86 x Prius is so much more than a simple digital mashup. Instead, this “GR Facelift” also comes with a bonkers attitude by way of a thoroughly slammed look, an extreme widebody kit, plus enough aerodynamic attire to make any time attack racer copiously jealous of this virtual endeavor.
By the way, what if the author also imagined this could be possible with an additional PHEV powertrain swap to make sure the GR86 has a better chance of survival going forward?
Other fans, on the other hand, might be more in tune with the sleek new front-end design – both in the real world as well as across the virtual realm. Take influential automotive digital artist Jon Sibal, better known as jonsibal on social media, as another example. The pixel master took quick notice of the recent Prius introduction and suddenly decided that its new visage might fit like wonder on a favorite Toyota model, the little (yet feisty) GR86, aka Subaru BRZ’s sibling.
Well, from the sole POV the CGI expert presented, the Toyota GR86 with a Prius face looks spot on. I would have taken a chance to say it’s even spectacular, but I am afraid that my eyes, heart, soul, and (acceleration) trigger foot were more than subtly influenced by the rest of the CGI attire.
After all, anyone can easily notice this Toyota GR86 x Prius is so much more than a simple digital mashup. Instead, this “GR Facelift” also comes with a bonkers attitude by way of a thoroughly slammed look, an extreme widebody kit, plus enough aerodynamic attire to make any time attack racer copiously jealous of this virtual endeavor.
By the way, what if the author also imagined this could be possible with an additional PHEV powertrain swap to make sure the GR86 has a better chance of survival going forward?