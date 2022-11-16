Toyota Unveils All-New Fifth-Gen Prius With TNGA Mk2, HEV and PHEV Models

For now, the world premiere focused on its Japanese home of Toyota City, regional versions are probably set to follow soon after this global introduction.
As promised, Toyota went live in Toyota City mere hours ago to feature the presentation of its all-new, fifth-generation Prius icon. The nameplate that kickstarted the hybrid vehicle trend (much in the same way Apple’s iPhone did with modern, user-friendly smartphones) went through a “complete redesign.” It also gained a “thoroughly refined styling and driving performance,” and everything will soon be “delivered in a colorful and exhilarating package.”
How soon (exactly) might be the first question from eager consumers. Set to feature a fifth-gen hybrid powertrain and rocking the second-generation modular TNGA platform, the all-new Toyota Prius will be offered both with 1.8/2.0-liter Series Parallel Hybrid (HEV) models and 2.0L plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions. The dates are not yet set in stone, but Toyota is mulling a winter window of opportunity for the HEVs and a spring 2023 timetable for the (arguably) cooler PHEV models.
The new banner under which Toyota’s legendary Prius has evolved is called – as teased – ‘Hybrid Reborn.’ The Japanese automaker is trying to wrap everything with a big red ribbon, and promises “stylish designs that users will fall in love with at first sight and captivating driving performance.” Alas, keen observers will easily notice that aside from the daring front end and a modern rear (plus the fresh cockpit), the tradition of a liftback silhouette was keenly observed. It serves as a tribute to the original but may not represent everyone’s cup of tea either.
Toyota will first introduce the fresher Prius at home in Japan (including via the Kinto car subscription service), with other major regions like North America or Europe set to follow at later, unspecified dates. As for the juicy powertrain details, Toyota only spilled the beans for the 2.0-liter HEV and PHEV versions, with the hybrid good for up to 193 horsepower (1.6x above its predecessor). Meanwhile, the PHEV gets up to 223 ps (220 hp), a 50% range improvement, a second-gen solar charging system (up to 1,250 km/777 miles of range per year), plus a sprint capability to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.7 seconds.
