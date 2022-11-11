Toyota Confirms Fifth-Generation Prius Will Be Revealed on November 16

We were so confident that Toyota would reveal the fifth-generation Prius on November 16 that we did not deal with it as a mere possibility. If you think it through, what else could better represent “Hybrid Reborn” than the car that created the concept in modern times? Predictably, the Japanese carmaker just confirmed that to be the case with a new teaser.
The world premiere will be broadcasted on the same page where the company started teasing the car. The presentation will begin at 1:30 PM, Tokyo time, and it should be in Japanese. There are no signs that Toyota is planning to translate the presentation or that it will include information for other markets. In other words, it seems to be something focused on the local market, where the new Prius should be delivered first. Toyota’s pioneer hybrid was the best-selling car in Japan for several years.
Although Toyota often offers different cars with the same nameplate in foreign markets, the Prius should be the same everywhere. At least, that’s what has traditionally happened with the hybrid. Luckily, we already know a few things about the next generation.
Instead of presenting an entirely new architecture, the new Prius will once again use the TNGA underpinnings. That’s the magic with modular platforms: they were developed to last much longer than regular ones. If any improvements are necessary, they can be restricted to specific modules. That reduces development costs and makes vehicles much more profitable. Another carryover on the fifth-generation Prius will be the 1.8-liter 2ZR-FXE engine.
According to the Japanese magazine Best Car, the new hybrid will be 4.60 meters (181,1 inches) long, 1.78 m wide, 1.45 m high, and have a wheelbase of 2,70 m (106.3 in). The new Prius would weigh 1,380 kilograms (3,042 pounds) and use a lithium-ion battery pack instead of nickel–metal hydride. We’ll soon be able to confirm all that.
