2023 Toyota Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn’ Shows All the HEV Goodies, Albeit Only in CGI

Toyota recently dropped its financial jaw at the sight of the brutal reality check from disappointing second-quarter results. Naturally, it must do something about it.
First and foremost, they should understand the (battery) EV revolution is upon us, and that their envisioned hydrogen society is nothing more than wishful thinking, at this point. Plus, ICE models are not going to pay the bills forever, so they better start electrifying everything, and fast.
Naturally, since they’re a humongous company, the behemoth will move with ant steps. Alas, even a “Hybrid Reborn” is better than an exclusive ICE-powered nothing. Of course, an entire world is holding its ‘breath’ for the November 16 world premiere of something that cannot be anything else other than the fifth generation of the legendary Toyota Prius.
Initially a four-door sedan, then – from 2003 – the world’s most recognizable quirky five-door liftback, this has been a staple of the automotive industry’s hybrid electric vehicle sector much in the same way as Apple’s iPhone later became the eponymous smartphone for a good share of the world’s population. Anyway, in the face of the impending EV revolution, it can easily be argued that Toyota’s Prius has lost some of its HEV steam along the way.
Now the Japanese company aims to reinvigorate everything. Alas, those who are in a hurry to check out all the goodies might want to have a look, first, at what the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have on offer after the resident pixel master has imagined the CGI looks of the soon-to-be-released next iteration of the Toyota Prius.
As always, do take all these unofficial virtual design projects with a healthy dose of salt but at least on this occasion, we do have an official teaser as the starting base. So, from there on, the CGI expert extrapolated the rest of the design cues, used lots of digital imagination for the final, virtual brush strokes, and did not forget about the traditional color reel, plus a quick Old vs. New comparison feature.
Naturally, since they’re a humongous company, the behemoth will move with ant steps. Alas, even a “Hybrid Reborn” is better than an exclusive ICE-powered nothing. Of course, an entire world is holding its ‘breath’ for the November 16 world premiere of something that cannot be anything else other than the fifth generation of the legendary Toyota Prius.
Initially a four-door sedan, then – from 2003 – the world’s most recognizable quirky five-door liftback, this has been a staple of the automotive industry’s hybrid electric vehicle sector much in the same way as Apple’s iPhone later became the eponymous smartphone for a good share of the world’s population. Anyway, in the face of the impending EV revolution, it can easily be argued that Toyota’s Prius has lost some of its HEV steam along the way.
Now the Japanese company aims to reinvigorate everything. Alas, those who are in a hurry to check out all the goodies might want to have a look, first, at what the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have on offer after the resident pixel master has imagined the CGI looks of the soon-to-be-released next iteration of the Toyota Prius.
As always, do take all these unofficial virtual design projects with a healthy dose of salt but at least on this occasion, we do have an official teaser as the starting base. So, from there on, the CGI expert extrapolated the rest of the design cues, used lots of digital imagination for the final, virtual brush strokes, and did not forget about the traditional color reel, plus a quick Old vs. New comparison feature.