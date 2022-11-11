Virtual Ferrari GTO Moniker Revival Gets Served on an Exotic Supercar Silver Platter

Americana muscle car enthusiasts may only have eyes and ears for the iconic Pontiac GTO. But diehard car fans know very well there is a cool Ferrari story behind that name.
Pontiac’s GTO may have popularized the muscle car segment in the 1960s but if not for John DeLorean’s (the creator of the DeLorean DMC used in BTTF!) idea to piggyback on an Italian abbreviation, perhaps the automotive world might have been a lot different even today. So, the moniker was actually an homage to the Ferrari 250 GTO – and in turn, GTO means “Gran Turismo Omologato,” which is Italian for an FIA-homologated grand tourer.
But why am I telling all this, when Ferrari has created no less than three models associated with the GTO nameplate? Those were the 1962 to 1964 Ferrari 250 GTO racer, the 1984-1987 Ferrari 288 GTO Group B racer, and the production-series 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO, itself a road-legal variant of the track-day 599XX. Well, simply because my jaw dropped to the basement after first seeing this virtual design project. And even though it wears the Prancing Horse badge, it would certainly work for Pontiac, too.
This stunning digital study has reached us courtesy of the imagination exhibited by Jahangir Gahramanov, an industrial designer better known as jahangirgahramanov on social media, who clearly loves taking CGI jabs at cool automobile nameplates. After all, the last time we discovered his work, the pixel master was dabbling with a fully electric Lucid hypercar! Now, this too is a chip that falls not far from the old digital block, as it looks mesmerizing – even in a dreary, autumn-like, rainy environment.
Unfortunately, aside from an initial teaser calling for yet another fashion car statement, a new project sketch, as well as a couple of traditional front/rear three-quarter POVs, there is not a lot of information regarding this project. We do get the logical sense of dealing with a proper grand touring car and judging by the four-unit oval tailpipe setup, this is a gasoline-powered GT through and through.
But why am I telling all this, when Ferrari has created no less than three models associated with the GTO nameplate? Those were the 1962 to 1964 Ferrari 250 GTO racer, the 1984-1987 Ferrari 288 GTO Group B racer, and the production-series 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO, itself a road-legal variant of the track-day 599XX. Well, simply because my jaw dropped to the basement after first seeing this virtual design project. And even though it wears the Prancing Horse badge, it would certainly work for Pontiac, too.
This stunning digital study has reached us courtesy of the imagination exhibited by Jahangir Gahramanov, an industrial designer better known as jahangirgahramanov on social media, who clearly loves taking CGI jabs at cool automobile nameplates. After all, the last time we discovered his work, the pixel master was dabbling with a fully electric Lucid hypercar! Now, this too is a chip that falls not far from the old digital block, as it looks mesmerizing – even in a dreary, autumn-like, rainy environment.
Unfortunately, aside from an initial teaser calling for yet another fashion car statement, a new project sketch, as well as a couple of traditional front/rear three-quarter POVs, there is not a lot of information regarding this project. We do get the logical sense of dealing with a proper grand touring car and judging by the four-unit oval tailpipe setup, this is a gasoline-powered GT through and through.