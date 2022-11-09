Fifth-Generation Toyota Prius Will Make Its World Premiere on November 16

Ferdinand Porsche conceived a hybrid vehicle in 1900. The Lohner-Porsche Mixed Hybrid was so modern that it took 97 years for any automaker to follow the recipe. Toyota was the hybrid pioneer with the Prius, but the technology grew so popular that most cars nowadays have electric aid. That is probably why the Japanese carmaker is announcing the fifth generation of the Prius as a “Hybrid Reborn.”
Toyota created a page on its Japanese website announcing the world premiere for November 16, or one week from now. When you load the page, only a silhouette and the date light up. On its Instagram page, the Japanese carmaker presented two other images: one of the DRLs and one of the C-pillar in a weird position. We have fixed it in our image gallery. Both pictures bring the “Hybrid Reborn” slogan.
The Japanese publication Best Car created two renderings in May 2022 based on spy pictures and information about the future technical specifications of the hybrid. They match the teaser images Toyota disclosed and leave very little to surprise customers in seven days.
According to Best Car, the new Prius will be slightly longer, at 4.60 meters (181,1 inches) instead of the current 4.57 m (180 in). It will also be wider (1.78 m versus 1.76 m, or 70.1 in instead of 69.3 in) and lower (1.45 m instead of 1.47 m, or 57.1 in versus 57.9 in).
The wheelbase (3 m, or 118.1 in) and the 1.8-liter engine will remain the same, but the nickel-metal battery pack is supposed to be replaced by one with lithium-ion cells. Best Car said the new Prius would weigh 1,380 kilograms (3,042 pounds), slightly more than the current car tips the scale (1,365 kg, or 3,009 lb, in its lightest derivative).
The Japanese magazine said Toyota would start deliveries of the new hybrid only in spring 2023, so the world premiere will just anticipate the new car in quite a few months. The Japanese carmaker must have plenty of demand for the current Prius. If it didn’t, it would wait a bit more to show the new generation only closer to getting it to dealerships.
