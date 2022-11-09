Fifth-Generation Toyota Prius Will Make Its World Premiere on November 16

Ferdinand Porsche conceived a hybrid vehicle in 1900. The Lohner-Porsche Mixed Hybrid was so modern that it took 97 years for any automaker to follow the recipe. Toyota was the hybrid pioneer with the Prius, but the technology grew so popular that most cars nowadays have electric aid. That is probably why the Japanese carmaker is announcing the fifth generation of the Prius as a “Hybrid Reborn.”

