Could This Be the Toyota bZ5, the Electric Camry?

When Toyota revealed the new bZ3, it also published a picture that seemed just an old teaser for that electric sedan. It had the same lines, such as the beltline with a sort of higher step when it approaches the C-pillar towards the trunk. However, a closer look shows this vehicle is different, confirming the rumors that Toyota is developing a larger electric sedan. If the bZ3 is the electric Corolla, the bZ5 will be the electric Camry.

