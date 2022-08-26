Chinese Government Reveals the Toyota bZ3 – the Electric Corolla – Ahead of Time

In June, the first patent images of the electric Toyota Corolla emerged. There were no alarms and no surprises: it was the production version of the bZ SDN (sedan) concept Toyota presented in December 2021. The Chinese media said it would be called bZ5, but the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) proved that was not correct. Check the bZ3’s first images, thanks to the Chinese government.
The MIIT demands that automakers send it pictures and information about new cars before they are put for sale. In China, that frequently prevents car companies from even introducing their vehicles before anyone else. Curiously, the Chinese media was right to call this vehicle the bZ5 instead of bZ3, as it ended up being called.
If you compare it to the bZ4X, the sedan is larger than the SUV. While the bZ4X is 4.69 meters (184.7 inches) long, the sedan is 4.73 m (186.2 in) long, making it slightly larger. The bZ3 also has a longer wheelbase than the SUV: 2.88 m (113.4 in) versus 2.86 m (112.6 in). We already had these numbers in June, but the MIIT just officially confirmed them. The bZ3 is 1.84 m (72.4 in) wide and 1.48 m (58.3 in) tall, while the bZ4X is 1.86 m (73.2 in) wide and 1.65 m (65 in) tall.
Although this car carries a Toyota badge and the company’s new styling language, it is a BYD at the core. According to PC Auto, the battery pack uses Fudi’s LFP cells. For the record, Fudi is BYD’s cell brand. And that is far from being the only component Toyota bought from its Chinese partner.
Not even the motor was made by Toyota. Called TZ200-XS022, it comes from Fudi Power, BYD’s electric powertrain division. Either it made economic sense, or Toyota just gave up on developing an electric motor with its own credentials. The TZ200-XS022 offers a minimum of 135 kW (181 hp) and a maximum of 180 kW (241 hp). The motor powers the rear wheels, which can use 215/65 R16 or 225/50 R18 tires. The bZ3 weighs 2,215 kilograms (4,883 pounds) and has a top speed of 150 kph (93.2 mph).
We still have to learn how much Toyota plans to charge for this car – built with its Chinese partner, FAW – how big its battery packs will be, and how much range they will provide. Although Toyota may decide to export it, it is not unlikely that Toyota may choose to keep the bZ3 a China-only product. Considering BYD’s international expansion, that would be ironic.
