Chinese Government Reveals the Toyota bZ3 – the Electric Corolla – Ahead of Time

In June, the first patent images of the electric Toyota Corolla emerged. There were no alarms and no surprises: it was the production version of the bZ SDN (sedan) concept Toyota presented in December 2021. The Chinese media said it would be called bZ5, but the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) proved that was not correct. Check the bZ3’s first images, thanks to the Chinese government.

11 photos