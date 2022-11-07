Toyota Beats Tesla in Interbrand's Best Global Brands 2022 Ranking

Anyone who takes the stock market as a reference for anything else other than share prices should learn two important lessons. One is how volatile it is: a company now worth billions may lose a lot of market cap with any bad news. The other is that other valuation methods often disagree with what stock prices are saying. A good example is the Best Global Brands 2022 Ranking, elaborated by Interbrand: Toyota beats Tesla in it.
To be honest, Toyota and Mercedes-Benz do that. They are the only automotive brands among the ten best ones in a ranking led by Apple. Toyota is the 6th, with a brand value of $59.757 billion. Mercedes-Benz is the 8th, with a brand worth $56.103 billion. Both presented a 10% growth compared to their brand values in 2021.
Tesla appears in the 12th position, with a brand valued at $48.002 billion. It is closely followed by BMW in 13th place, with a brand that would sell for $46.331 billion. The good news for Tesla is that it was considered the fastest riser in the ranking, with a 32% improvement over its 2021 numbers. Considering Microsoft and Chanel had the same 32% increases, they share the title with the American EV maker.
Interbrand complex analysis involves internal factors and external factors. The internal ones are direction, alignment, empathy, and agility, all of which the company verifies to determine the brand’s leadership. The external ones relate to distinctiveness, coherence, and participation to help evaluate engagement. Relevance is studied through presence, trust, and affinity. Interbrand explains each of these elements in its report. To assess all of them, it investigates ESD data, consumer goods data, financial data, and social media.
Another text used by Interbrand to explain its methodology may make things more straightforward: “Strong brands influence customer choice and create loyalty; attract, retain, and motivate talent; and lower the cost of financing. Our brand valuation methodology has been specifically designed to take all of these factors into account.”
Apart from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla, and BMW, the other automotive brands that compose the top ten are Honda (26th overall), Hyundai (35th), Audi (46th), Volkswagen (48th), Ford (50th), and Porsche (53rd). No General Motors brand appears among the 100 top brands.
