If This Is Mansory's 'Soft Kit' for the Maserati MC20, Imagine the 'Hard Kit' and Despair

Mansory is looking to expand its reach to yet another exotic model, the Maserati MC20. The controversial tuner has previewed the ‘Soft Kit’ proposal for the Italian machine, and it will be anything but discreet.
Mind you, that doesn’t automatically mean that it is kitschy, just very aggressive in this instance, to the point where the average Joe could confuse it for a track-only car.
We don’t need a side-by-side comparison with the stock Maserati MC20 to spot the novelties, as they are not only in-your-face, but they have also been highlighted in an official document by Mansory, which is where the screenshots shared in the image gallery above came from.
The chin spoiler, additional inserts in the front bumper, including the flaps on the sides, headlamp covers, trim added to the front hood, new side mirror caps, rear fender air intake, ginormous side skirts, rear diffuser, spoiler, wing, and engine hood with or without an integrated reversing camera were all signed by Mansory. To absolutely no one’s surprise, they will be made of carbon fiber.
New wheels, measuring 9.5x21 inches at the front, and 12x22 inches at the rear, wrapped in 255/30 and 335/25 tires respectively, will be available too, alongside the lowering springs, which will drop the body by around 25 mm (1 in). Other parts for the Maserati MC20 are in the making at Mansory as we speak, such as the sports exhaust system and downpipe with and without catalytic converter.
Curious how much these parts cost, either separately or as a bundle? So are we, so if you decide to reach out to the tuner, don’t forget to drop a line here. Meanwhile, we’re waiting for the official unveiling of Mansory’s Maserati MC20, and then for different examples to hit the used car market with eye-watering price tags attached to them.
