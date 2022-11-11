Lil Baby Only Travels in Absolute Luxury, Expensive Cars, Private Jets, or Helicopters

Rapper Lil Baby is not playing coy when it comes to showing off his wealth. Be it expensive, luxurious cars, flights in private jets, or helicopters, he’s doing it all, and he’s not ashamed to flaunt it.
Rapper Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, is only 27 years old, but he can already pride himself on a net worth estimated at $8 million, which is no small feat.
His hard work paid off, with him releasing his debut album only a few years ago, in 2018. Ever since, he's been collaborating with big names in the music industry, including Future, Gunna, DaBaby, and more.
And similar to other rappers, he loves flaunting it all on social media. In a recent post by 4PF Music, the record label he owns, shared a picture of him standing next to a private helicopter.
The aircraft in question is a 2013 AgustaWestland Philadelphia AW130 Rotorcraft. It comes with two P&W Canada PT6C-67C turbo-shaft engines, rated at 1,679 horsepower.
There are enough seats for up to 15 passengers over three rows of five seats, with a crew of two pilots. It can reach a top speed of 167 knots (193 mph / 310 kph) and a cruise speed of 165 knots (191 mph / 306 kph). In the past, rapper Meek Mill also chartered the same private helicopter when traveling.
Besides private helicopters, Lil Baby is usually flying in private jets, including a Gulfstream Aerospace G-IV and a Gulfstream G550, although he doesn’t have one to his name just yet.
When it comes to driving, he has quite an expensive collection, most of his cars customized by Road Show International according to his preferences. He has a white Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, an award-winning Metallic Baby Blue Pearl Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus, a white Lamborghini Urus with black and red accents, plus a Plum Crazy” 2021 Ram 1500 TRX riding on golden Forgiatos.
