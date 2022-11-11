Fifth-Gen Toyota Prius Gets an Unofficial Reveal, Do We Fear the Spyder Eye Beads?

The Toyota Prius is as ubiquitous for hybrid electric vehicles as Apple’s iPhone for smartphones, yet that doesn’t make it any less quirky. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm, as it turns out.
A few days ago, the Japanese automaker released a few teaser shots (including a silhouette outline) with something they call ‘Hybrid Reborn.’ Naturally, we cannot think of anything else that could better fit the description than Toyota’s Prius – which is in dire need of saving now that the full EV revolution is upon us. Plus, it’s the prime suspect because of the quirkiness of the design, not just the HEV powertrain.
Naturally, that makes it a suitable target for the automotive world’s virtual artists, as well, who are always eager to help those who are too impatient to wait for the OEM release to quickly alleviate their anxiety. Alas, as opposed to other unofficial CGI projects based on the teased Toyota hybrid vehicle, if you don’t like insects, one might want to skip a beat on this occasion.
Those who have no (itsy bitsy spider) fear, though, let us dive right into one of the latest digital projects by Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing the next Prius. In CGI, and for the 2024 or 2025 model year. The video feature (embedded below) starts as per tradition – with a comparison look at both the virtual succession candidate and its real-world (soon-to-be) predecessor.
Then it is time for a quick front and rear three-quarter POV reel, followed by the finishing CGI touches. The funny thing is, those who might be a little faint of heart could have a nightmare or two following this informal next-generation preview. This is because – while the overall, imagined Prius design looks as good as any other idea based on the teasers – the headlight treatment is a bit off-putting, to say the least.
To me, after the initial jump-scare out of the office chair and a cringy second look, it looks exactly as if the pixel master had a fetish for spider eyes (which traditionally have an eight-eye separate arrangement, unlike other insects with compound eyes), and opted for a double string of four little ‘beads’ for each headlight setup!
