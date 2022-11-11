Ford Torino Revival Is the Dream Love Child of a Failed Camaro and Shelby Mustang Fling

The Ford Torino nameplate only existed between 1968 and 1976. Still, during that time, it did make a lasting impression on automotive enthusiasts, both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
Blue Oval’s competitor in the mid-size market segment (alongside the Fairlane and a twin to the Mercury Montego series) was kind of a jack of all trades with its ample roster of versions and body styles (two-door hardtop, fastback, or convertible plus four-door sedan, hardtop, and station wagon). Alas, it surely cannot be considered the master of none.
After all, Ford used it as the base for its NASCAR participation during that time and it has a deeply successful racing heritage. Plus, thanks to the use of the mighty 428 and 429ci Cobra Jet V8 engines, the Torino also played the part of a big and brawny muscle car, much to the dismay of rivals such as the Dodge Charger.
Naturally, that means some people would love to see it making a comeback, even if only a digital one. Alas, the conditions seemed to be less than respectful – according to fans – when Mridul Basist, a 22-year-old automotive concept and design freelancer better known as bimbledesigns on social media, joined forces with HotCars for a revival design project.
First impressions are always important, including with CGI reinventions, and people rushed to imagine this modernized Ford Torino as the love child of a failed Chevy Camaro and Ford Mustang fling. Others were even more upset and said this feels just like an adult meeting between a Challenger, Mustang, and Camaro resulting in a threesome CGI combination of the Dodge’s front, GM’s side, and Blue Oval’s rear.
What about you, how do you feel we should rate this (allegedly) awkward Ford Torino Shelby transformation – do we give it our CGI hall pass, or does it need some detention duty to come to its digital senses?
