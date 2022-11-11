This Might Be the Craziest CGI Take On the New Corvette Z06 We've Ever Seen

Remember that widebody Chevrolet Corvette Z06 rendered out yesterday? It is back under the virtual spotlight, and it has the same digital artist behind it.
Truth be told, not much has changed ever since, as it only has new colors, and red eyes – probably from all the late-night partying – but the effect is deep. We’d go as far as naming it one of the craziest CGI takes on the new-generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06, with emphasis on doable, which automatically excludes those unrealistic renderings.
Sporting a wide body kit, with all sorts of add-ons all around, it has a white finish and several red accents contrasting it. The smoked headlamps have a partially red look, and the same lively hue can be seen on the front bumper, side mirror casings, rear diffuser, intricate wing, and on the rear quarter panels, which, together with the front ones, have made the car fatter.
Filling the arches are the new wheels, with a larger diameter and special pattern, combining black and red. They were shod in thin and sticky tires for aided traction, and this, together with the lowered body achieved by tweaking the suspension, would automatically help it tackle corners far better than the stock Chevy Corvette Z06. If they’d be developed in the wind tunnel, then the add-ons would also contribute to making it quicker.
Boasting a flat-plane crank V8 with 5.5 liters in displacement, the new Corvette Z06 has 670 hp and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) of torque available at a hard push of the fun pedal. The bowtie brand claims that it needs just 2.6 seconds in order to hit the 60 mph (97 kph) mark from a standstill, and this alone is enough to give true supercars a run for their money. Pricing kicks off at $105,300, excluding destination, dealer fees, and options.
