People Are Now Crashing the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 and Deliveries Have Yet to Commence

Chevrolet hasn’t yet kicked off the deliveries of the all-new Corvette Z06, but one of them has already been crashed. In all likelihood, we are looking at the first one to have been involved in an accident.
An image of the badly bruised up American supercar, taken in Bloomfield, Michigan, was shared on Instagram by zr1_m7 a few days ago, and it shows it sitting in the middle of the road with extensive damages, in front of a fire truck.
Zooming in reveals a beat-up rear axle, and what appears to be a damaged rear quarter panel on the left-hand side. The poor quality of the picture prevents us from seeing more. In all likelihood, the driver, who may have been an engineer, either from General Motors or a parts supplier, has walked away without any serious injuries.
You can bet your bottom dollar on the fact that we will see more new-gen Chevrolet Corvette Z06 cars involved in all sorts of accidents in the coming months, as the bowtie brand starts shipping them to their customers. The first ones should be delivered next month, and it appears that 31 of them are ready to hit the road, according to Corvette Blogger, yet they haven’t been released from the assurance hold.
Chevrolet is reportedly no longer accepting orders for the 2023 model year Corvette Z06 due to supplier setbacks. It’s unknown how many of them will be built in total, though it is expected to account for roughly 10% of the normal C8’s production run of around 25,000 units annually. The model was shown last year, and it uses a flat-plane crank 5.5-liter V8, making 670 hp and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) of torque. From 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), it needs 2.6 seconds, and it starts at $105,300, before destination, and dealer fees.
Zooming in reveals a beat-up rear axle, and what appears to be a damaged rear quarter panel on the left-hand side. The poor quality of the picture prevents us from seeing more. In all likelihood, the driver, who may have been an engineer, either from General Motors or a parts supplier, has walked away without any serious injuries.
You can bet your bottom dollar on the fact that we will see more new-gen Chevrolet Corvette Z06 cars involved in all sorts of accidents in the coming months, as the bowtie brand starts shipping them to their customers. The first ones should be delivered next month, and it appears that 31 of them are ready to hit the road, according to Corvette Blogger, yet they haven’t been released from the assurance hold.
Chevrolet is reportedly no longer accepting orders for the 2023 model year Corvette Z06 due to supplier setbacks. It’s unknown how many of them will be built in total, though it is expected to account for roughly 10% of the normal C8’s production run of around 25,000 units annually. The model was shown last year, and it uses a flat-plane crank 5.5-liter V8, making 670 hp and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) of torque. From 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), it needs 2.6 seconds, and it starts at $105,300, before destination, and dealer fees.