Is the 2023 C8 Corvette Z06 an American Ferrari? Reviewer Thinks It's His Worst Nightmare

Ladies and gentlemen. It takes a lot to line yourself against a Ferrari. Everything that has spun out of Maranello, Italy, is a global masterpiece. Ferrari is a dream only a few people wake up to. It’s a symbol of prosperity, power, and brute force raging asphalt madness cutely packaged in a vessel. Few automakers come close to Enzo Ferrari’s vision, but the new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 might have just captured it.

10 photos