Is the 2023 C8 Corvette Z06 an American Ferrari? Reviewer Thinks It's His Worst Nightmare

Ladies and gentlemen. It takes a lot to line yourself against a Ferrari. Everything that has spun out of Maranello, Italy, is a global masterpiece. Ferrari is a dream only a few people wake up to. It’s a symbol of prosperity, power, and brute force raging asphalt madness cutely packaged in a vessel. Few automakers come close to Enzo Ferrari’s vision, but the new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 might have just captured it.
David Patterson of ThatDudeInBlue YouTube channel recently got behind the wheel of the 2023 C8 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 to determine if it really is the American version of a Ferrari.
Now, if you are going to be anything like a Ferrari, you need to have the three building blocks of the prancing horse. Looks, shriek, and power.
The new C8 Z06 is definitely a looker. With its bespoke 5.5-liter flat-plane naturally aspirated V8, the shriek and power out of this baby are enough to get you from zero to bye-bye before you can blink.
That said, the 2023 C8 Z06 is good for 670 hp (679 ps) and 470 lb-ft of torque. It can bolt from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 2.6 seconds and takes 10.5 seconds to complete a quarter mile.
“ You have instantaneous response usually with flat plane crank or even high revving vehicles in general, like even with Hondas and stuff. You have no torque but can rev to nine grand, right? With this, it doesn’t matter. Like at any point in time, you can just get on it, and it’s ready to rock,” Patterson explained.
It goes without saying the 2023 C8 Z06 is unlike any other Corvette produced. There are two trim levels to choose from, the Z06 and the Z07 package (more aero, optional carbon fiber wheels, and meatier tires).
According to Patterson, the difference between the two is like night and day. Driving in the Z07 was like god-mode to him. It was so effective on the Pittsburg track that he got nauseous pushing the car to its limits.
“Us having a naturally aspirated Z06 in 2022 is an absolute miracle when it comes to logistics and everything else. The 458 really set the bar, and they were like we’ve got to make a better 458, and I think they did,” Patterson confessed, relating the new Corvette to the Ferrari 458.
The 2023 C8 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 pricing starts at $105,300 for the base model.
