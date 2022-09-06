Chevrolet No Longer Accepts Orders for the 2023 Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette C8 production was already far from meeting the market demand, and reports indicate waiting times of more than a year. In the case of the Corvette Z06, this could take a while longer, especially as Chevrolet has stopped taking orders of the supercar.
The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is one of the most eagerly awaited supercars in the U.S. However, the wait would probably be very long. Production was rumored to start this month at GM’s Bowling Green Assembly Plant in Kentucky, but even that is far from guaranteed due to many production glitches and supply-chain bottlenecks. Combine that with the indication that the Z06 production is limited to 10% of the accepted orders, and you see why the C8 Z06 will be a very rare bird.
If you thought it would take Chevrolet three to four years to clear the Z06 backlog (if that’s even possible), the situation has worsened. New reports from GM Authority indicate that the Bow Tie company has stopped taking any more orders for the mid-engine supercar. The decision that affects all 2023 Corvette Z06 Coupé and Convertible versions was forced by new supplier setbacks. There’s no indication yet when this constraint will be lifted.
There is no word on how many Corvette Z06 units are slated for production. Still, considering the usual annual Corvette production run of around 25,000 units, that would leave 2,500 Z06 units available to order. This year, we’re probably talking less than 1,000, considering the time left. In October last year, only one dealer in Maryland boasted about having 1,087 orders for the Z06.
Knowing all this, it’s doubtful that the order book for the Z06 would open anytime soon, probably not even for the 2024 model year. It’s a safe bet that many 2023 model year orders will be pushed to the 2024 model year due to production bottlenecks. In addition to production constraints for the Z06, we also wrote about options and features that will not be available for the 2023 Corvette Z06. These include the Z07 Carbon Fiber Aero package that many Z06 customers picked from the options list.
If you thought it would take Chevrolet three to four years to clear the Z06 backlog (if that’s even possible), the situation has worsened. New reports from GM Authority indicate that the Bow Tie company has stopped taking any more orders for the mid-engine supercar. The decision that affects all 2023 Corvette Z06 Coupé and Convertible versions was forced by new supplier setbacks. There’s no indication yet when this constraint will be lifted.
There is no word on how many Corvette Z06 units are slated for production. Still, considering the usual annual Corvette production run of around 25,000 units, that would leave 2,500 Z06 units available to order. This year, we’re probably talking less than 1,000, considering the time left. In October last year, only one dealer in Maryland boasted about having 1,087 orders for the Z06.
Knowing all this, it’s doubtful that the order book for the Z06 would open anytime soon, probably not even for the 2024 model year. It’s a safe bet that many 2023 model year orders will be pushed to the 2024 model year due to production bottlenecks. In addition to production constraints for the Z06, we also wrote about options and features that will not be available for the 2023 Corvette Z06. These include the Z07 Carbon Fiber Aero package that many Z06 customers picked from the options list.