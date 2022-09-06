2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Gas Mileage Confirmed: 14 to 15 MPG Combined

Speaking to Corvette chief engineer Josh Holder at Corvettes at Carlisle, our friends at CorvetteBlogger.com caught wind of the fuel economy figures for the all-new Z06. The non-Z07 base specification is good for 12 miles per gallon in the city and 21 miles per gallon highway, whereas the Z07-equipped specification makes do with 19 miles per gallon on the highway.
As a result, the combined ratings are 15 mpg (15.7 l/100 km) and 14 mpg (16.8 l/100 km). These numbers obviously come with two gas-guzzler tax brackets, namely $2,600 for the standard car and $3,000 for the Z07 pack.
If you were curious, the worst offender according to the Environmental Protection Agency is the Bugatti Chiron. Both the Pur Sport and Super Sport are listed by the agency with 9 miles per gallon (make that 26.1 liters per 100 kilometers), which isn’t particularly surprising for such a heavy car with all-wheel drive and a quad-turbo W16 engine that displaces 8.0 liters.
To better understand how much of a guzzler the all-new Z06 is, we should also compare it to the Stingray’s 19 mpg (12.4 l/100 km). The previous-gen Z06, by comparison, drinks up a gallon every 17 miles (13.8 l/100 km). As for the previous-gen ZR1, which also uses a supercharged V8, the Environmental Protection Agency estimates it at 15 mpg (15.7 l/100 km).
The biggest difference over any previous ‘Vette, with the notable exception of the C4 ZR-1, is the DOHC layout of the LT6 engine. Also worthy of note, General Motors made a case for a flat-plane crankshaft that helps the 5.5-liter powerplant spin to an aurally-pleasing 8,600 revolutions per minute.
Officially rated at 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm), the LT6 is the largest and most powerful FPC V8 ever fitted to a series-production car. The Z06 weighs 3,434 pounds (1,561 kilograms) when equipped with the carbon-fiber goodies of the Z07 Performance Package and the optional carbon-fiber wheels, translating to 2.6 seconds from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph).
