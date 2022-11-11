2JZ-Swapped Toyota GT[ADI]6 Would Make GR86 Fans Obsess Over Its Crazy Widebody Kit

Toyota and Subaru are among the select few automakers, alongside Mazda’s little roadster, who still think a pocket-sized sports car will survive the troubling crossover, SUV, and truck (plus EV) times we live in.
The common Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ project has been around for a little more than a decade. And throughout just two generations, the little rascals have already made countless fans.
It might be premature to say they have already built a potential cult following, but at least they do have enough of a reputation to travel around the world and hit all the right aftermarket spots, such as the 2022 SEMA Show. But they are also a couple of little darlings of the virtual automotive realm, in case one did not know.
And there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, let us meet Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, who admits he has become obsessed with this CGI project. In his words, “don’t get me wrong, like a parent, I love all of my projects equally, but this has something special.” Well, just ‘something’ would not qualify as an accurate description, frankly.
So, what we have here, dressed in serene light blue, is a first-generation Toyota GT86. Only its new name is now “GT[ADI]6,” and it has to do with the Adidas livery that joins all the JDM-style tuning decals. But that is not all for the little CGI monster. Instead, the rascal also has a lemon heart of a Toyota 2JZ-series inline-six.
Plus, the big engine swap is joined by a thoroughly slammed attitude, some pretty cool mirror deep-dish aftermarket wheels, Yokohama Advan performance tires, as well as a bonkers widebody aerodynamic kit treatment. Also, notice something extremely quirky yet utterly neat? Yes, right, the rear portion of the widebody kit seamlessly morphs into the high-rise rear wing!
