2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Digital Presentation Throws Discretion Under a Boxy Rug

While Hyundai is preoccupied with showcasing its interest in EVs and AI, we all know that’s just a partial ruse – the bread and butter of sales are still made out of ICE-powered or mildly electrified crossovers and SUVs.
Sure, the autonomous Hyundai trailer drone powered by hydrogen sounds fancy, and it might see the light of day – just not soon. On the other hand, our spy photographer partners have handed us on a silver platter the fresh boxy body of the all-new mid-size 2024 Santa Fe crossover SUV.
And that can only mean a couple of things. First, the fifth generation is well on its way to completing the research, development, and testing procedures. Secondly, it is open hunting season for virtual automotive artists to imagine the digital looks of the unreleased Hyundai CUV.
With Santa Fe’s popularity, it is probably no surprise that many pixel masters have jumped at the occasion of dreaming of the hypothetical looks of the novel Hyundai styling ethos. Some have presented the mid-size crossover with the design of a Land Rover Defender-wannabe, others have dressed up the novel boxy styling in ample, ritzy color choice, and one probably thinks it can even get away with a rugged, 1980s-like treatment.
That would be Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has also taken up the task of revealing the next Santa Fe - in CGI. And he equally botched the styling like an amateur. Unlike the resident pixel master from AutoYa, though, who forgot to add a second headlight assembly on the driver’s side, this digital car author got into a bit of dead lumber with the rear-end styling.
But, of course, nobody is perfect. So, if we actively ignore the 1980s truck-like design of the CGI rear end, does this virtual depiction of the upcoming, fifth-generation 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe gets our digital hall pass, or not?
