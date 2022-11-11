1993 Acura Integra Type R Three-Door Coupe Meets Its Modernized, Digital Sibling

Just recently, Acura’s fresh five-door liftback take on the 2023 Integra has aimed to demonstrate its customization and personalization validity during the 2022 SEMA Show event.
Even so, certain people just can’t put the vintage three-door liftback coupe issue to rest. Well, the deal is settled in the real world, where Honda keeps the fire on the five-door Hot Hatch segment with the 2023 Civic Type R and Acura uses the reborn Integra as the base of its posh lineup with ample Civic Si DNA.
Over across the virtual realm, though, anything – and probably about everything – is possible. So, here is Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, who is back with something quirky for his CGI periplus alongside HotCars after his fellow pixel master Rostislav Prokop created a rather unimpressive widebody take on the Toyota GR Supra.
This other JDM-style project is an odd callback to the times when Acura/Honda was producing the third iteration of the Integra, complete with the fan-favorite three-door liftback coupe body style and Type R high-performance DNA. As such, the CGI expert has created a yellow, modernized take on the ‘spider eye’ headlights version, thinking that this is “the Integra Coupe that Acura should produce,” and not the current five-door liftback.
May we remind everyone that even the third-gen Integra had a four-door pillared hardtop sedan version? Anyway, at least the redesigned modern version does meet the original 1993 Honda/Acura Integra Type R coupe, so we can properly assess the updated changes.
And also, think again that 1990s designers had some utterly crazy styling ideas which do not work well even today! So, do we even need to discuss the powertrain mystery (probably, it’s a Civic Type R’s mill imagined under the hood), or do we have enough already to vote for a CGI hall pass or virtual detention duty?
