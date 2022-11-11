1993 Acura Integra Type R Three-Door Coupe Meets Its Modernized, Digital Sibling

More on this:

1 This Might Be the Craziest CGI Take On the New Corvette Z06 We've Ever Seen

2 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Digital Presentation Throws Discretion Under a Boxy Rug

3 2023 Toyota Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn’ Shows All the HEV Goodies, Albeit Only in CGI

4 Volvo ES100 Mates EX90 SUV With BMW 7 Series to Create a Full-Sized Virtual Saloon

5 Virtual Ferrari GTO Moniker Revival Gets Served on an Exotic Supercar Silver Platter