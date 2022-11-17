Nico Hulkenberg Makes His Return to Formula 1, Guess Which Team He 'Haas' Chosen

Le Mans winner Nico Hülkenberg is to make his return to Formula 1 in 2023 and he is “very happy” to announce that he will drive for the Haas F1 Team. He will be teaming up with Kevin Magnussen.
There have been rumors that Nico Hülkenberg might be making his return to Formula 1, and now it turns out they were right. The veteran driver and Le Mans winner, who spent the last two seasons as a reserve driver for the Ason Martin F1 team, will put on the Haas gear next season, as the team announced on Thursday, November 17.
He said in a statement, also shared on his Instagram account, that he is “very happy to move into a full-time drive with Haas F1 Team in 2023.”
The German driver added, “I feel like I never really left Formula One and I am excited to get the opportunity to do what I love the most again. I want to thank Gene & Günther for their trust! There is work to do and I cannot wait to join the competition again!”
The sentiment is shared at Haas, with Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, saying, “I’m naturally very pleased to be welcoming Nico Hülkenberg back to a full-time racing role in Formula 1.”
Steiner continued, “The experience and knowledge base Nico brings to the team is clear to see – with nearly 200 career starts in Formula 1 – and a reputation as being a great qualifier and a solid, reliable racer. These are attributes, which when you pair them together with Kevin Magnussen’s experience, gives us a very credible and well-seasoned driver line-up which we believe will help push the team onwards up the grid.”
Hülkenberg made his debut in Formula 1 in 2010 and raced for Williams, Force India, Sauber, Renault, Racing Point, and Aston Martin. In 2022, he drove at the season opener in the Bahrain Grand Prix, replacing Sebastian Vettel, finishing P17, and at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, finishing P12. Throughout his career, he gathered 521 points, two fastest laps, plus one pole (Brazil 2010). He might not have won a race yet, but who knows what the new season brings at Haas?
