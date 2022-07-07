All-New Fiat Uno Morphs Jeep EV to ICE Subcompact Crossover to Set Itself Apart

Fiat was once the world-renowned expert in all things small across the automotive industry, yet today is but a pale shadow of its former self. Hopefully, that sad image will soon become outdated.
The company is trying (though not too hard, if you want our two cents on the matter) to recapture the former glory with contemporary stuff like the all-new 500 EV generation, among others. Soon, the iconic nameplate will be joined by another legendary moniker, as the Italian automaker has been caught testing the Opel Mokka-based 2023 Uno subcompact crossover SUV revival.
However, not everyone is satisfied with the new Stellantis interpretation. For example, Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, is rekindling his CGI passion for Jeep's little new EV and reinterpreting its stylish design for a different Fiat Uno revival. The latter, while completely unofficial – so do take it with a big pinch of salt – is also swimming against the generic high-rider current.
But to achieve that, it needed a lot of different DNA strands from within the group. So, according to the pixel master’s description, the all-new Jeep EV served as the technical base (potentially allowing for both EV and ICE to coexist, given the Turbo 200 branding) but then the CGI expert also added a lot of new Fiat design cues. Those were taken from the most recent releases, such as the Centonoventi concept car, Fiat New 500, Strada, and Pulse.
Of course, this is probably merely wishful thinking – it is highly unlikely Jeep would allow the dilution of the style of its all-new EV model towards various other Stellantis brands. Alas, that certainly hasn’t stopped this virtual automotive artist from deploying the age-old rebadge trick across a variety of other brands.
