Ferrari 488 Feels Digitally Fresh, Huge-Winged “Project F 2022” Takes Care of That

Ugur Sahin is a name that skyrocketed to worldwide fame because of a German oncologist and immunologist. He is the CEO of BioNTech, the company responsible for one of the big vaccines that hope to get us rid of you know who.
Alas, for automotive enthusiasts with a knack for cool virtual car reality, Uguar Sahin also has Design included in the name as we are dealing with the Netherlands-based studio that gave us the wishful thinking mid-engine Alfa Romeo Nivola. That digital work of automotive art was a 4C that offered its underpinnings on the altar of Tipo 33 Stradale styling without even as much as a thought.
Now, the pixel master behind USD (aka Ugur Sahin Design on social media) has decided to revisit an earlier digital idea called “Project F.” The refreshed 2022 version is still a Ferrari – as far as we can tell it is based on the feisty 488 Pista model, but now has more of the signature USD traits than ever before.
While it may forever remain just a CGI dream, the Ugur Sahin Design Project F 2022 does have some qualities going for it. First and foremost, it makes the Ferrari 488 feel fresh once again – even as the Prancing Horse company has already moved on towards Ferrari F8 Tributo styling. Personally, I was never a supporter of the Italian company’s headlight style deployed on the 458 and 488 but if this were ever real, I would happily live with it.
This is because the rest of the digital traits (including that massive rear wing) make the USD Project F (Ferrari 488) contemporary with what is going on around the supercar world – I am pretty sure no one would have any trouble putting this idea right next to a McLaren 765LT or a C8 Chevy Corvette Z06, just to name a couple of the best current entries into the fold.
