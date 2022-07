Ferrari 488 Feels Digitally Fresh, Huge-Winged “Project F 2022” Takes Care of That

Alas, for automotive enthusiasts with a knack for cool virtual car reality, Uguar Sahin also has Design included in the name as we are dealing with the Netherlands-based studio that gave us the wishful thinking mid-engine Alfa Romeo Nivola . That digital work of automotive art was a 4C that offered its underpinnings on the altar of Tipo 33 Stradale styling without even as much as a thought.Now, the pixel master behind USD (aka Ugur Sahin Design on social media) has decided to revisit an earlier digital idea called “Project F.” The refreshed 2022 version is still a Ferrari – as far as we can tell it is based on the feisty 488 Pista model , but now has more of the signature USD traits than ever before.While it may forever remain just a CGI dream, the Ugur Sahin Design Project F 2022 does have some qualities going for it. First and foremost, it makes the Ferrari 488 feel fresh once again – even as the Prancing Horse company has already moved on towards Ferrari F8 Tributo styling. Personally, I was never a supporter of the Italian company’s headlight style deployed on the 458 and 488 but if this were ever real, I would happily live with it.This is because the rest of the digital traits (including that massive rear wing) make the USD Project F (Ferrari 488) contemporary with what is going on around the supercar world – I am pretty sure no one would have any trouble putting this idea right next to a McLaren 765LT or a C8 Chevy Corvette Z06 , just to name a couple of the best current entries into the fold.