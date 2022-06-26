Ferrari 488 Pista Gets an Instant Facelift, Crash Renders It Useless

The jaw-dropping looks and neck-snapping performance of the Ferrari 488 Pista continue to stun enthusiasts in 2022, a little over four years after its official introduction at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.
Nonetheless, the only stunning that the pictured copy is going to do is at the junkyard, as the last person to have put it through its paces managed to render it useless.
Now, we may not know how the accident happened and what it ended up hitting that made it look the way it does, but what we can tell you is that you can actually buy it. Sure, it’s not exactly a dream machine anymore, though there are a few parts that can still be saved, and we think the engine might be one of them.
A 3.9-liter V8 with twin-turbocharging, it has 710 hp and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque bouncing off the walls. An unmolested 488 Pista can hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark in just 2.85 seconds from a standstill, the official spec sheet reveals, and will eventually run out of breath at 211 mph (340 kph). ‘Pista’ means ‘track’ in Italian, in case you forgot, so its name further highlights its apex-devouring abilities.
Made in 2020, with undisclosed mileage, it has a ‘salvage’ certificate in Maryland, and it is actually ‘repairable.’ This is what the iaai listing reveals anyway, next to the cash value of a pristine example, which is around $500,000. It is accompanied by a buy-it-now price of $160,000, and at the time of writing, it managed to attract a high bid of a little over $50,000. If you want to know about the damages, well, then you will have to scroll back up and look at the pictures in the gallery above, and maybe get in touch with the vendor too to find out more about this wreckage.
