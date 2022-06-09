Jeep EV Reaches Unofficial Production With Renegade and Grand Cherokee DNA

Back in early March, Jeep revealed that its first all-electric model will not be an iconic Wrangler but rather a little, unnamed new crossover SUV model that will be introduced next year.
Right then and there, we also got a glimpse of the Jeep EV’s design in prototype form, but, in return, it had no name. Surely, that omission plus the sweeping design lines gave everyone many opportunities to ruminate their thoughts on the matter. Some people even acted upon first, second, third, or even fourth CGI impulse!
That could very well be the exact case with Kleber Silva, a Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has done a tetralogy of Stellantis options based on Jeep's first electric SUV. As per customs, the initial virtual work was just a trilogy. And it consisted of a cool main attraction, as the Jeep Jeepster was brought back to life for a pocket-sized EV pickup truck fight against Ford’s hybrid Maverick and the upscale, ICE-only Hyundai Santa Cruz.
Naturally, that digital project was not alone, as the pixel master also imagined a rebadged Fiat Scudo battery-powered compact crossover SUV along with a smaller, reborn Peugeot 1008, a base electric SUV for the upscale French brand. It does not matter which one you like best, as they are all (probably) just wishful thinking. Unlike the fourth member of the Jeep EV franchise, which is the imagined production version of the OEM concept.
To better integrate into the prospective real world, the CGI expert decided to offer his version of the Jeep EV a little bit of ICE flavor by sampling the DNA of both Jeep’s Renegade and the larger Grand Cherokee. The result is probably not far away from what Stellantis has in mind but do take everything with a compulsory grain of salt, nonetheless.
