2023 Fiat Uno Spied Donning Opel Mokka Body Panels

Not long ago, the cross-border merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Groupe PSA confirmed a brand-new subcompact model based on a common platform. The long-awaited successor of the Punto is a B crossover with French underpinnings, and recent hearsay dub it Uno.
One of the most popular nameplates to grace the automotive realm, the Uno story begins in 1983 in the guise of an urban dweller with front-wheel drive and three configurations: three-door hatch, five-door hatch, and three-door panel van. The replacement of the 127 was ultimately replaced by the Novo Uno that Fiat Chrysler builds in Brazil. Codenamed Tipo 327, this fellow ended production in 2021 with 250 units of the Uno Ciao special edition.
Spied hiding under Opel Mokka body panels and plenty of camouflage, the next-generation Fiat Uno may be produced in Poland alongside two more subcompact crossovers from the Jeep and Alfa Romeo marques. More specifically, the Tychy plant received 755 million Polish zlote ($200 million) in December 2020 for three models that will be offered with all-electric drive. Tychy currently produces the Fiat 500 and Lancia Ypsilon.
On that note, what should you expect from the Fiat Uno and the other two B-segment crossovers? For starters, a 1.2-liter turbo engine with three cylinders and just enough torque for this application. A 1.5-liter turbo diesel is also offered for the Mokka, along with a front-driven EV featuring a 50-kWh battery pack and a WLTP driving range of 338 kilometers (210 mi).
Originally expected to enter production in late 2022, the Uno could be pushed back to 2023 given the ongoing chip shortage and coronavirus woes. As for tentative pricing, don’t expect a cheap and cheerful utility vehicle.
Over in Germany where the Opel marque is based, the internal combustion-engined Mokka starts at 20,590 euros ($22,980 at current exchange rates) while the Mokka-e is 34,110 euros ($38,070) excluding the government’s generous EV incentive. For the sake of reference, the average wage in Germany in 2021 is 34,126 euros ($38,085) after-tax for a single person.
