2022 Lincoln Navigator Recalled Over Software Issue

On March 17th, an issue pertaining to the headlamp control module of a brand-new Lincoln Navigator was brought to Ford’s Critical Concern Review Group. The headlamp control module’s engineering team reviewed a number of reports on pre-production units in another country, then the CCRG investigated the potential effects of the software issue.
The malfunction could result in the suppression of the side marker lamps, daytime running lamps, and non-regulated lighting features according to the Ford Motor Company. One of three specific diagnostic trouble codes is associated with this error. One dealer notified the Ford Motor Company that a 2022 Lincoln Navigator in their possession exhibited the relevant DTCs and the non-functional side markers and DRLs. Not long after that, the peeps in Dearborn identified no fewer than 21 warranty claims.
Ford isn’t aware of accidents or injuries related to the aforementioned condition, but nevertheless, a potential noncompliance prompted the Blue Oval to issue a recall. The attached report lists 965 potentially affected vehicles, produced from April 15th, 2021 to April 14th this year.
Continental Automotive Austria GmbH is the supplier of the headlamp control module, which bears part number NL1B-14D063-A. In case of malfunction, a pop-up message will appear in the cluster, stating that advanced front lighting features are temporarily not available.
Owners will be notified by mail in the period from July 11th to July 15th with instructions to take their vehicles to the nearest dealerships. The service techs, meanwhile, have been instructed to update the headlamp control module software and to perform headlamp leveling calibration.
Updated for the 2022 model year with two new themes and ActiveGlide semi-autonomous driving technologies, the Navigator isn’t exactly cheap. Based on the F-150 pickup truck’s underpinnings, the body-on-frame luxobarge costs $77,635 before destination charge right off the bat. Even though it’s fitted with a twin-turbo V6 rather than a naturally-aspirated V8, the Navigator averages 19 miles per gallon (12.4 liters per 100 kilometers) with rear-wheel drive or 18 mpg (13 l/100 km) with 4WD.
