Porsche 935 With Custom Touches Muses “The World Is Flat,” There's a CGI Catch

When you have ‘Boss’ written all over you, it might be understandable if you are led to believe that you can direct everyone around. But that is only valid for people, not cars – let alone virtual ones.
Well, there is one exception, at least as far as Porsche motorsport fans might be concerned – the 1978 Porsche 935 “Moby Dick.” And, naturally, the world rejoiced when it was used as the inspiration for a second generation that came to life in 2019 as a track-exclusive collectible.
The modern Porsche 935 borrows the best of both worlds, with vintage cues from the 935/78, the technical specifications of the 991-series 911 GT2 RS and various other bits and pieces snatched from other famous models from then and now. But if you are passionate about Porsche and motorsport, you already knew that, right?
So, how about the fact that even a Porsche 935 can have some custom personalization touches – which include new LED Porsche lettering, among other stuff? No worries, here is Davide Virdis, the virtual artist better known as davidevirdisss on social media, who has created what might be labeled as a controversial livery, though it's really not the case.
The pixel master, who is a big fan of both motorsport and cool liveries, has cooked up another LOL moment by way of dressing the virtual Porsche 935 like a ‘Boss’ and also allowing it to believe “The World Is Flat.” No, he is not a conspiracy theory devotee and instead used this as a trick. Note the asterisk and remember that flat also means ‘horizontally opposed’ (aka a boxer engine)!
As for the background, it just serves the logical purpose of allowing us to focus solely on the two-tone white-fading-into-lime-yellow Porsche 935…
The modern Porsche 935 borrows the best of both worlds, with vintage cues from the 935/78, the technical specifications of the 991-series 911 GT2 RS and various other bits and pieces snatched from other famous models from then and now. But if you are passionate about Porsche and motorsport, you already knew that, right?
So, how about the fact that even a Porsche 935 can have some custom personalization touches – which include new LED Porsche lettering, among other stuff? No worries, here is Davide Virdis, the virtual artist better known as davidevirdisss on social media, who has created what might be labeled as a controversial livery, though it's really not the case.
The pixel master, who is a big fan of both motorsport and cool liveries, has cooked up another LOL moment by way of dressing the virtual Porsche 935 like a ‘Boss’ and also allowing it to believe “The World Is Flat.” No, he is not a conspiracy theory devotee and instead used this as a trick. Note the asterisk and remember that flat also means ‘horizontally opposed’ (aka a boxer engine)!
As for the background, it just serves the logical purpose of allowing us to focus solely on the two-tone white-fading-into-lime-yellow Porsche 935…