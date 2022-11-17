Modern Ferrari Testarossa Has a Tasty Virtual Design, Still Rocks the ICE Sound

It was back in 1984, almost four decades ago, when the successor of the Ferrari Berlinetta Boxer (512 BBi) went into production as the Type F110 Testarossa sports car with a rear mid-engine flat 12-cylinder.
Since then, it has sparked countless irreversible passions with its sleek design and great 4.9-liter Tip F113 heart. Even today, it is a prized collector’s asset whenever a pristine example comes up for grabs. But what happens if someone wants it back, albeit as a modern supercar?
Well, since Ferrari has other things on its mind, such as the 715-horsepower Purosangue four-door crossover super-SUV, that idea is for the virtual automotive artist world. And, no worries, enough pixel masters are willing to throw a CGI punch or two at the idea.
One of them is also Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who quickly continues his dream ride periplus alongside HotCars and now has moved on from JDM-style revivals to Old Continent Prancing Horse reinventions. So, “would a modern Ferrari Testarossa look like this?”
Probably not, if Ferrari designers have a say in the project. But they do not, as this is merely wishful thinking. As such, everyone can live the sweet dream of a modernized Ferrari Testarossa. One that keeps most of the 1980s and early 1990s design but also slightly makes it contemporary enough for the 21st century. As far as we can tell, the fan reactions were mostly positive, so it is safe to say this is yet another digital home run.
Interestingly, the virtual presentation video is also accompanied by an ICE rumble, so maybe the imagined Testarossa redesign would also feature the 12-cylinder engine without any electrified aids. What? This is just a pipe dream! So, we are allowed to fancy our perfect specification, right?
