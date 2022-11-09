1991 Ferrari Testarossa Is Looking for a New Owner After 27 Years With the Current One

For the first time in nearly 30 years, this @Ferrari Testarossa is up for grabs. https://t.co/vurNywMO9G pic.twitter.com/bRQCrJZ0rR — RM Sotheby's (@rmsothebys) November 9, 2022

From a visual standpoint, the original from 1984 through 1991 is the most desirable given the purity of its exterior design. Chassis number ZFFAA17B000086901 is a perfect example of the breed. The first owner took delivery of this Rosso Corsa-painted supercar in February 1991 from Charles Pozzi of Paris. Acquired by the current owner in July 1995, the Italian thoroughbred currently shows 28,415 kilometers (17,656 miles).Presented with the French Certificat d’Immatriculation, a leather owner’s pouch that includes original documentation, the ultra-collectible Schedoni luggage set with dust covers, the original emergency light, a couple of toolkit bags, and two original keys, the mid-engined icon further sweetens the deal with a history file that documents the servicing and maintenance performed in the last 27 years under current ownership. Most services were carried out by a single outfit, Garage Calderoni in Miribel, Lyon.Last serviced in September 2019, which is quite a lot for the oil, brake fluid, and filters, the red-painted Testarossa is equipped with a cassette rack and a Pioneer cassette player. Specified with Nero leather upholstery and Rosso carpets, the 12-cylinder legend is equipped with engine number 24204. Codenamed F113 B, the flat-12 powerplant is connected to a five-speed manual transmission that boasts an old-fashioned gated shifter.Capable of 376 horsepower and 347 pound-foot (470 Nm) of torque delivered at 4,500 revolutions per minute, this ‘Rossa will be offered by RM Sotheby’s on Saturday, November 26th, at the Motorworld Munchen auction. The pre-auction estimate begins at €100,000 and tops €125,000, which converts to $100,480 and $125,600 at current exchange rates.