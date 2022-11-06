Sao Paolo Grand Prix Is Up in a Few Days, the Battle Rages On

In less than two weeks from now, we'll get to see see the last F1 duels in 2022. The season will come to an end in Abu Dhabi, at Yas Marina. But there's one more step to go before that. Just over 7,500 miles (12,070 km) to the west, Brazilian fans are in for a treat as drivers will land in Sao Paolo. The action will go down at Interlagos, which has been home to the World Championship for several decades now.