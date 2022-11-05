Valtteri Bottas Does More Than Just Drive F1 Cars: He's Also Shaping Gravel Biking Culture

If you’re into Formula 1 and all that jazz, the name Valtteri Bottas will ring a bell. However, if you’re into gravel biking, that same name is present. Yes, Valtteri is one of those athletes that’s always looking to stay in shape and, to do so, relies on sports like cycling. But this story goes much deeper than that, so let’s see how this F1 athlete lives his off-season life.