Valtteri Bottas Does More Than Just Drive F1 Cars: He's Also Shaping Gravel Biking Culture

Sure, aside from intense training in simulators and on tracks, F1 athletes also undertake an array of activities to help keep the body in prime shape for race day. Well, Valtteri Bottas is very focused on his physique and how to keep it and his mind in prime shape at all times. One place we can often find Mr. Bottas is on some gravel route blasting around on his gravel or road bike.
As I mentioned, Valtteri's cycling experience started long ago, when he was six years old. Hmm, that’s when I first got on a bike, too. As for Valtteri, he used these two-wheelers for his daily commute to school and back home again. As time went on, his love of the machine grew, and before long, he was part of a group of friends that would often meet and experience the sport.
Upon moving to Monaco in 2013, Mr. Bottas continued to ride bikes, stating that “Monaco is a beautiful place to ride your road bike.” We may have been really close to losing Bottas to cycling. Actually, racing events based on bicycles are a place where we can see the F1 driver during his free time.
F1 driver, FNLD GRVL. If any of that sounds familiar, it’s because this event is tied to another major gravel race that is played out in the U.S., SBT GRVL.
If you’re into gravel riding, this event is one to be aware of. Why? Simply because it’s a world-class cycling escapade that includes thousands of riders and carried out in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. To give you an idea of what’s in store for this race, the roughest leg you can be a part of on August 20, 2023, is made up of 142 miles (228 kilometers) of distance and about 9,200 feet (2,804 meters) of climbing thrown in.
As for Bottas’ event, the FNDL GRVL, this race is opening registration on November 15, 2023, and is expected to include over 1,500 riders from all over this blue marble we call home. Oh, maybe a €20,000 ($20,000 at current exchange rates) prize purse is enough to push you into gravel cycling. Better get into shape if you do; you’re facing humans that regularly bring home the gold.
grab a bike like the one Bottas rides.
According to his Instagram account, after riding Canyon bikes for years, Valtteri is now an ambassador for the brand, and the most recent post shows him taking to a velodrome on an Ultimate CFR. However, for those long outdoor rides, with temperatures around “25 degrees Celsius and no wind,” this F1 driver is seen rocking a Canyon Grail rocking Sram goodies. If that sort of gear is good enough for Bottas, it’ll probably do in the event he organized.
“Monkey see, monkey do” is a principle I believe in and use often to conduct my way through life, and for good reason. Life is like a cake recipe. If you use certain ingredients, you’ll create a particular cake. Want to be an F1 athlete? Want to be the best cyclist around? Take notes from the cakemakers that created tasty treats before you. Or you can just live like Valtteri Bottas.
Loving everything that has wheels - @ValtteriBottas: Finnish Formula One racing driver is home on four wheels but has a deep passion for our two-wheelers as well.— Canyon Bicycles (@canyon_bikes) October 14, 2022
We're happy to welcome Valtteri to the Canyon family! pic.twitter.com/YlmZHOfQPm