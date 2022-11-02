Mauro Forghieri, Legendary Ferrari F1 Car Designer, Passes Away at Age 87

Scuderia Ferrari has announced today that Mauro Forghieri, one of its former Technical Directors, passed away. The 87-year-old Italian mechanical engineer from Modena was best known for his work as a Formula One racing car designer. Remember the first F1 car with a rear wing? That was Mauro Forghieri's work, as well as other creations such as a transverse-mounted gearbox in the series.
Forghieri was appointed in place of Carlo Chiti and reached this position shortly after joining the Italian company. After finishing his education at the University of Bologna, Forghieri was hired in 1960, when he was just 26 years old, but was then promoted as the boss of the design program after what is now known as "The Great Walk-Out," when he was the only engineer who did not quit.
Mauro Forghieri became the technical director of Scuderia Ferrari, Enzo's favorite thing, and he retained that position from 1961 to 1984. During that time, he designed racing cars that won 54 Grand Prix in Formula 1, four Formula 1 Drivers' World Championship titles, and seven Formula One Constructors' World Championship titles.
Back in those times, the designer of a Formula 1 car was responsible for the entire project from start to finish and was also involved in engine design, not just aerodynamics or suspension. Mauro Forghieri managed to create innovations both in engine and transmission design, as well as in chassis development and aerodynamics.
In case you were wondering, the 1967 Ferrari 330 P4 was described by Forghieri as his favorite design out of all his creations. That race car achieved a 1-2-3 finish at the 24 Hours of Daytona.
It did not win the race, though, but other teams had copied the idea after seeing it on Lotus, Chaparral, and Ferrari racing cars.
Stefano Domenicali, the current CEO of the Formula One Group, previously a CEO of Lamborghini, as well as team Principal of the Scuderia Ferrari F1 team back when it won its last F1 World Championship to date, stated as follows: "I am very saddened to hear the news that our friend Mauro Forghieri has passed away. He was a huge part of F1 and Ferrari, and leaves behind an incredible legacy for all of us."
It is also worth noting that Mauro Forghieri joined Lamborghini in 1987, where he designed the company's V12 engine for Formula 1, which ended up being used in 1989 by the Larousse-Lola team, and then by the Lotus team in 1990.
Later, Mauro Forghieri moved to Bugatti, where he was involved in the development of the EB 110 and 112 road cars. From there, the Italian designer founded a company called Oral Engineering Group, which was a mechanical design company that provided consulting services for various OEMs, including, but not limited to Bugatti, Aprilia, BMW, and even Ferrari.
The 1980s Pinin concept car was turned from a static display to a driveable vehicle through the work of Forghieri's team at Oral Engineering Group, at the request of the new owner, and it was fitted with a flat 12 Tipo F 102 engine from the 512 BB.
