Mauro Forghieri, Legendary Ferrari F1 Car Designer, Passes Away at Age 87

Scuderia Ferrari has announced today that Mauro Forghieri, one of its former Technical Directors, passed away. The 87-year-old Italian mechanical engineer from Modena was best known for his work as a Formula One racing car designer. Remember the first F1 car with a rear wing? That was Mauro Forghieri's work, as well as other creations such as a transverse-mounted gearbox in the series.

