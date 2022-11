Heineken Will Be the Title Race Partner for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023

AMG

The announcement came before tomorrow's Las Vegas Grand Prix's Launch party, where drivers from Oracle Red Bull Racing and Mercedes-Petronas F1 Team will tear up the Las Vegas Strip. You'll also find several activities targeted toward F1 fans, such as an Esports simulator, a Pit Stop Challenge, and more.Heineken has been a global partner of Formula 1 since 2016. You can probably recall its "When You Drive, Never Drink" campaign from a few years back, relaunched in May this year. Heineken is committed to changing attitudes around the world regarding drunk driving – the company has always advocated responsible drinking, and the global motorsport partnership was the perfect opportunity to spread its message. Heineken has committed to investing more than 10% of its media budget to support these programmes.The CEO of Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vega s Grand Prix, Renee Wilm, said, "We are thrilled to be able to expand on F1's existing partnership with a world-class global brand like Heineken. With their deep knowledge of hospitality and the Formula 1 brand, it was a natural fit to partner with them to create the ultimate fan experience in a town as vibrant and eclectic as Las Vegas."F1 management is also set on helping people in need with this event. To pre-register for the race, you had to make a $7.7 (€7.9) donation to the Vegas Grand Prix Foundation, which will provide one million free meals for those who require them. The tickets are already available for those who pre-registered.The tickets for the Grand Prix will be available to the public starting November 5 for a minimum price of $500 (€511) for a three-day pass. That will get admission to the MSG Sphere surrounding turns five through nine. You won't have a seat, but at least you'll have unlimited access to non-alcoholic beverages and food.If you're looking for a more premium experience in either of the zone's grandstands, you'll have to take out $2,000 (€2,044) for three-day access to that location. Prices can quickly increase if you wish to access more exclusive areas.