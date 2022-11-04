Heineken Will Be the Title Race Partner for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023

The following year's Grand Prix in Las Vegas was announced earlier this year, and it's one of the world's most anticipated F1 races. Today, the event has been officially renamed Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023.
The announcement came before tomorrow's Las Vegas Grand Prix's Launch party, where drivers from Oracle Red Bull Racing and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team will tear up the Las Vegas Strip. You'll also find several activities targeted toward F1 fans, such as an Esports simulator, a Pit Stop Challenge, and more.
Heineken has been a global partner of Formula 1 since 2016. You can probably recall its "When You Drive, Never Drink" campaign from a few years back, relaunched in May this year. Heineken is committed to changing attitudes around the world regarding drunk driving – the company has always advocated responsible drinking, and the global motorsport partnership was the perfect opportunity to spread its message. Heineken has committed to investing more than 10% of its media budget to support these programmes.
The CEO of Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, Renee Wilm, said, "We are thrilled to be able to expand on F1's existing partnership with a world-class global brand like Heineken. With their deep knowledge of hospitality and the Formula 1 brand, it was a natural fit to partner with them to create the ultimate fan experience in a town as vibrant and eclectic as Las Vegas."
F1 management is also set on helping people in need with this event. To pre-register for the race, you had to make a $7.7 (€7.9) donation to the Vegas Grand Prix Foundation, which will provide one million free meals for those who require them. The tickets are already available for those who pre-registered.
The tickets for the Grand Prix will be available to the public starting November 5 for a minimum price of $500 (€511) for a three-day pass. That will get admission to the MSG Sphere surrounding turns five through nine. You won't have a seat, but at least you'll have unlimited access to non-alcoholic beverages and food.
If you're looking for a more premium experience in either of the zone's grandstands, you'll have to take out $2,000 (€2,044) for three-day access to that location. Prices can quickly increase if you wish to access more exclusive areas.
