Formula One Las Vegas Track Will Provide More than 1 Million Meals to Residents in Need

Formula One has added a new track to the list starting 2023 – Las Vegas. And it looks like the move will be quite beneficial to the residents, because the organization plans to donate more than one million meals so far to those in need, and more.
Drivers aren't the only ones excited about the upcoming race in Las Vegas, Nevada. The news broke out this year in March and everyone seemed quite thrilled about it.
The race will take place in November 2023 at night, on a Saturday instead of a Sunday. The track will include the iconic Las Vegas Strip, with the drivers whizzing past the Bellagio fountain, the famous hotels, and the casinos. It will spread over 3.8 miles (6.12 km), with a top speed estimated at 212 mph (342 kph), and 14 turns.
“A ticket to the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the hottest ticket in global sport next year,” said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1. “Taking over the sports and entertainment capital of the world for almost an entire week is going to be a game changer for Formula 1 and has the potential to set the benchmark for all global sports and entertainment events in the future. Fans won’t want to miss it.”
But the newly added race is not only beneficial to the drivers and the fans but also to people in the area. In order to pre-register for the highly anticipated 2023 race, fans had to make a $7.7 donation to the Vegas Grand Prix Foundation, which opened on Tuesday.
Las Vegas Grand Prix’s Chief Executive Officer Renee Wilm said: “While we are confident in the positive economic impact the Grand Prix will bring to the greater Las Vegas area, we are focused on making a difference for those most in need. We are in Las Vegas for the long term and look forward to contributing to the community in many ways over the coming years. One million free meals is just the beginning.”
The race will take place in November 2023 at night, on a Saturday instead of a Sunday. The track will include the iconic Las Vegas Strip, with the drivers whizzing past the Bellagio fountain, the famous hotels, and the casinos. It will spread over 3.8 miles (6.12 km), with a top speed estimated at 212 mph (342 kph), and 14 turns.
“A ticket to the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the hottest ticket in global sport next year,” said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1. “Taking over the sports and entertainment capital of the world for almost an entire week is going to be a game changer for Formula 1 and has the potential to set the benchmark for all global sports and entertainment events in the future. Fans won’t want to miss it.”
But the newly added race is not only beneficial to the drivers and the fans but also to people in the area. In order to pre-register for the highly anticipated 2023 race, fans had to make a $7.7 donation to the Vegas Grand Prix Foundation, which opened on Tuesday.
Las Vegas Grand Prix’s Chief Executive Officer Renee Wilm said: “While we are confident in the positive economic impact the Grand Prix will bring to the greater Las Vegas area, we are focused on making a difference for those most in need. We are in Las Vegas for the long term and look forward to contributing to the community in many ways over the coming years. One million free meals is just the beginning.”