Belgian GP Still Not Confirmed To Stay in F1, Drivers Want To Keep It, We Should Too

Spa Francorchamps is one of the best-known tracks on the F1 calendar, both for its great racing and historical heritage. While crashes were claimed to be a concern by the FIA, the famous track has suffered some alterations recently with the aim of improving safety.
Moreover, a grandstand has been created at the top of Eau-Rouge and Raidillon to improve the spectator’s experience. This development has cast a shadow over the motives for replacing it. Adding insult to injury, all drivers seem to love the track and want to keep it on the calendar.
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are two people that have spoken out about the track and their ties to it. Verstappen enjoys huge support in Belgium due to the GP’s close positioning to his home country, and wants to keep coming to Spa. Norris is half Belgian on his mother’s side, and as such it feels as if this is a second home race for him. These are just two drivers with immense fanbases who made their feelings known but they are not alone in the paddock. Even so, this does not matter to the FIA and their constant chase for more cash.
At least that is what the people in charge of the historical circuit have hinted at. Commercial Director Stijn de Boever took a jab the Domenicali. He stated that the organizers have adapted to the new way of delivering F1 events, the American way, and with all the entertainment that comes with it. There will apparently be DJs playing at the event and special fan zones.
Stijn poked even more fun at FIA’s greed stating that the race has been sold out since December. He finished the interview by questioning the yearly addition of more Middle Eastern venues due to the fees the FIA can charge them.
They claim the goal is to make the sport more global, but their choice of venues indicates otherwise. A lot of newly added tracks provide nothing that Spa doesn’t, outside of a recent history of human rights abuse and a lot of money. This portrait is making Domenicali and Liberty Media look like they don’t care about the sport whatsoever.
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are two people that have spoken out about the track and their ties to it. Verstappen enjoys huge support in Belgium due to the GP’s close positioning to his home country, and wants to keep coming to Spa. Norris is half Belgian on his mother’s side, and as such it feels as if this is a second home race for him. These are just two drivers with immense fanbases who made their feelings known but they are not alone in the paddock. Even so, this does not matter to the FIA and their constant chase for more cash.
At least that is what the people in charge of the historical circuit have hinted at. Commercial Director Stijn de Boever took a jab the Domenicali. He stated that the organizers have adapted to the new way of delivering F1 events, the American way, and with all the entertainment that comes with it. There will apparently be DJs playing at the event and special fan zones.
Stijn poked even more fun at FIA’s greed stating that the race has been sold out since December. He finished the interview by questioning the yearly addition of more Middle Eastern venues due to the fees the FIA can charge them.
They claim the goal is to make the sport more global, but their choice of venues indicates otherwise. A lot of newly added tracks provide nothing that Spa doesn’t, outside of a recent history of human rights abuse and a lot of money. This portrait is making Domenicali and Liberty Media look like they don’t care about the sport whatsoever.