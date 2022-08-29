Carlos Sainz Says Red Bull Were on Another Planet at Spa, Wants Ferrari to Improve Pace

According to Carlos Sainz, his team did everything they could to compete with Red Bull at Spa-Francorchamps, yet ultimately stood no chance. Sainz even started from pole and led early in the race, while Verstappen started P14 because of his grid penalties.
Yet, when it was all said and done, it was Verstappen who won the race comfortably, with Sainz only managing P3.
“I think we left nothing on the table today,” said the Spaniard. “We were just not strong enough compared to them [Red Bull]; they were on another planet this weekend. They were just strong in quali, strong in the race, better in tire management, stronger in the straights, strong in the corners, in some of them, and we were not quick enough, unfortunately.”
He went on to add: “I think we would lie if we wouldn’t say that we are surprised, because the gap was certainly much bigger, or the biggest we’ve seen all season across the two teams. And it’s certainly something that we didn’t expect, which means that we need to go back and analyze why at this sort of track we are so weak.”
“We still need to analize, take some conclusions and try to come back with a better low-downforce package for Monza, in case we are not so strong there also.”
Sainz acknowledged that his team was hopeful Red Bull wouldn’t be as strong in the race as they were in qualifying, because of the hotter track. However, if anything, the conditions made the gap between the two teams even bigger, with both Ferraris struggling for grip.
The Italian outfit is now 118 points behind Red Bull, with Zandvoort up next on the calendar – Max Verstappen’s home race (September 2-4). As things stand right now, it’s hard to imagine either Ferrari or Leclerc (their top points man) besting Red Bull or Max Verstappen, respectively, in the standings.
