Valtteri Bottas Set to Make Race of Champions Debut in 2023 With F1 Legend Mika Hakkinen

Drifting is one of the coolest things you can experience behind the wheel of a car. Going for it on ice or snow is just as fun, and it won't destroy your tires in the process. Also, you won't need that much power to get sideways. It has been a few years since I've pushed the limits of a Volvo V60 T8 in Lulea, Sweden, and it's quite an addictive feeling to experience. So I can't help but get all hyped up about the 2023 edition of the Race of Champions.