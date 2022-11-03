Valtteri Bottas Set to Make Race of Champions Debut in 2023 With F1 Legend Mika Hakkinen

Have you ever wondered what would happen if drivers from various motorsports would go head-to-head on the same track? Just imagine Formula 1, NASCAR, WRC, and IndyCar all together in one place. Well, someone decided to bring that dream to life almost 30 years ago.
The name Michele Mouton might ring a bell if you have been following the World Rally Championship in the '70s or '80s. And she was one of the people to kickstart this kind of racing format. If you've never seen one of these events, you'll be excited to discover them even at this stage.
The list of drivers that have taken part in the ROC before is legendary, to say the least. Just think Walter Rohrl, Tommi Makinen, Carlos Sainz, Colin McRae, Sebastien Loeb, Michael Schumacher, David Coulthard, and the list goes on and on.
The location of the event has moved around quite a bit, including countries like Spain, the United Kingdom, Thailand, China, and Germany. As we just witnessed the development of the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix a few days ago, it's worth noting that the Race of Champions took place at Foro Sol inside the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in 2019.
Meanwhile, the Solberg family won the Nations Cup for Norway, while Jarno Opmeer dominated the virtual side of the Race of Champions. This was the first time in the history of the ROC that it was held on a track covered in snow and ice. And it seems that they're going for the same strategy in 2023.
The event is set to go live at Pite Havsbad on the 28th and 29th of January next year. Drivers will be teaming up on day one for the Nations Cup, but they will be leaving camaraderie aside on day two in the race to become Champion of Champions.
The list of participants is already starting to look pretty good, with seven officially announced drivers so far. Father and son, the Solberg family, will be there again. Petter has raced in ROC six times before, having won one individual race and two Nations cups before.
Mika Hakkinen and Valtteri Bottas. Alfa Romeo's driver was set to take part in the ROC this year, too but had to withdraw from the event last minute.
Now he's ready to join the legendary Hakkinen in an attempt to bring back the title to Finland after almost 16 years. The last drivers to win it for the Baltic State were Heikki Kovalainen and Marcus Grönholm in 2006!
But given the nature of the track, it's likely that an experienced rally driver will stand a better chance at clinching the title in 2023. We'll leave you with a short video of the final race between Loeb and Vettel, which should give you a pretty good idea about the format of these events.
The name Michele Mouton might ring a bell if you have been following the World Rally Championship in the '70s or '80s. And she was one of the people to kickstart this kind of racing format. If you've never seen one of these events, you'll be excited to discover them even at this stage.
The list of drivers that have taken part in the ROC before is legendary, to say the least. Just think Walter Rohrl, Tommi Makinen, Carlos Sainz, Colin McRae, Sebastien Loeb, Michael Schumacher, David Coulthard, and the list goes on and on.
The location of the event has moved around quite a bit, including countries like Spain, the United Kingdom, Thailand, China, and Germany. As we just witnessed the development of the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix a few days ago, it's worth noting that the Race of Champions took place at Foro Sol inside the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in 2019.
Meanwhile, the Solberg family won the Nations Cup for Norway, while Jarno Opmeer dominated the virtual side of the Race of Champions. This was the first time in the history of the ROC that it was held on a track covered in snow and ice. And it seems that they're going for the same strategy in 2023.
The event is set to go live at Pite Havsbad on the 28th and 29th of January next year. Drivers will be teaming up on day one for the Nations Cup, but they will be leaving camaraderie aside on day two in the race to become Champion of Champions.
The list of participants is already starting to look pretty good, with seven officially announced drivers so far. Father and son, the Solberg family, will be there again. Petter has raced in ROC six times before, having won one individual race and two Nations cups before.
Mika Hakkinen and Valtteri Bottas. Alfa Romeo's driver was set to take part in the ROC this year, too but had to withdraw from the event last minute.
Now he's ready to join the legendary Hakkinen in an attempt to bring back the title to Finland after almost 16 years. The last drivers to win it for the Baltic State were Heikki Kovalainen and Marcus Grönholm in 2006!
But given the nature of the track, it's likely that an experienced rally driver will stand a better chance at clinching the title in 2023. We'll leave you with a short video of the final race between Loeb and Vettel, which should give you a pretty good idea about the format of these events.
ROC Nations Cup teams don't get any cooler than this! ????????— Race Of Champions (@RaceOfChampions) November 2, 2022
We are delighted to welcome @valtteribottas, who teams up with fellow #F1 ace @F1MikaHakkinen for Team Finland at #ROCSweden!
Click the link for more info and event details! pic.twitter.com/uLCtdlljm2